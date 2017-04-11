Mayor Crombie to Present Hazel McCallion with Key to the City

As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the Museums of Mississauga will present an exhibition honouring former Mayor Hazel McCallion that captures the most captivating moments of her political career.

“I invite you to join me this Wednesday, April 12th, for the opening reception for the Do Your Homework Exhibit, where I will be presenting Hazel McCallion with the Key to the City,” Mayor Crombie said.

The exhibition explores the life and legacy of Hazel McCallion and showcases her contributions as a compassionate leader, sports enthusiast, Canadian icon and legacy maker. Artifacts and archival material from the Museums of Mississauga collection, as well as personal items from Hazel McCallion herself will be on display. The exhibition is open daily and runs from April 12 to April 26.

Following the opening reception, Hazel McCallion will take part in Council in an intimate “In Conversation with Hazel” where she discusses leadership lessons and learnings from building the sixth largest city in Canada.



