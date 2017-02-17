Mayor Crombie Welcomes Israeli Consul General to City Hall

On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Israeli Consul General Galit Baram to Ontario’s third largest city, Mississauga, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said yesterday.

This marked the first official meeting between Mayor Crombie and Consul General Baram. During their discussions, Consul General Baram received a comprehensive briefing from City of Mississauga Economic Development (EDO) staff about Mississauga’s leading industry clusters and the City’s competitive advantages to attract and retain foreign-direct investment opportunities.

According to the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, the Israeli market offers Canadian companies opportunities for growth in a number of markets, notable life sciences and aerospace.

“Mississauga is home to over 430 life science companies, employing over 22,000 people,” Mayor Crombie said, adding that “our community is also home to Canada’s largest aerospace cluster by employment.”

In May 2016, Premier Wynne and the provincial government undertook her first economic development mission to the Middle East.

During the meeting with Consul General Baram, Mayor Crombie also highlighted the recent launch of Toronto Global – an arms-length not-for-profit corporation representing municipalities in the Toronto Region dedicated to generating economic development opportunities.

“Working with Toronto Global, municipalities will take on a bigger leadership role to build up the Toronto Region as a world-class destination for job creators to invest, innovate and remain ahead of the competition.”

In the past, Mayor Crombie and EDO staff have met with a number of diplomats at City Hall including representatives from India, Turkey, Japan, China and Pakistan.

Mayor Crombie concluded “Mississauga and Toronto Region are blessed with diversity. Our cultural connections can lead to economic opportunity. I look forward to working closely with Consul General Baram, and our partners from around the world, to help Mississauga press ahead with our international businesses attraction and investment efforts.”





