Mayor Crombie’s Statement on Tamil Heritage Month

The following is a statement by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie marking the occasion of Tamil Heritage Month, which takes place each January:

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, I join with our local Tamil community to mark the celebrated occasion of Tamil Heritage Month.

“Tamil Heritage Month is an opportunity to remember and reflect on the important economic, charitable and public service contributions that Tamil Canadians have made to communities like Mississauga. Our City is a more inclusive and dynamic place because of these efforts.

“For all Mississaugans and Canadians, Tamil Heritage Month is also an opportunity to celebrate and educate future generations about the rich history and culture of the broader Tamil community.

“We are all so fortunate to call Mississauga home – a city that celebrates and embraces diversity.”





