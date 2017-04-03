Mayor Crombie’s Statement Recognizing Sikh Heritage Month

The following is a statement by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie marking the occasion of Sikh Heritage Month, which takes place each April:

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, it gives me great pleasure to extend my warmest greetings to Mississauga’s Sikh community in recognition of Sikh Heritage Month in the province of Ontario.

“Mississauga is a world-class city home to residents, of different cultural backgrounds and faiths, and our Sikh population is one of our most dynamic, active, and engaged communities, which has enriched all of Mississauga.

“Each year, as part of Sikh Heritage Month, the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA), in collaboration with the Sikh Foundation of Canada, hosts an entire month of free special events, exhibits, and activities for all Mississaugans to enjoy.

“I encourage all residents to experience the wealth of history, sacred literature, and lasting teachings, which exemplify the Sikh faith.”



Related posts: