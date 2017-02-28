Mayor Linda Jeffrey hosts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

BRAMPTON, ON – The following is a statement by Mayor Linda Jeffrey on the first visit by a sitting Prime Minister to Brampton City Hall:

This morning I had the pleasure of hosting the Leader of our great nation the Right Honourable Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prime Minister Trudeau and I discussed several key issues of great importance to the residents of Brampton.

We touched upon three items:

1) Etobicoke Creek Revitalization Project (Riverwalk): A major flood mitigation infrastructure project which would open up our downtown to significant economic development and intensification: http://www.brampton.ca/EN/City-Hall/meetings-agendas/Committee%20of%20Council%202010/20140611cw_E2.pdf

2) New University in Brampton: We discussed how the Federal government could possibly play a role in Post-Secondary education in Brampton: http://www.brampton.ca/EN/City-Hall/University/Pages/Welcome.aspx

3) Transit Infrastructure: I highlighted the importance of transit investments in Brampton in order to encourage increased economic development and urban intensification. We specifically touched upon All Day Two Way GO Rail service on the Waterloo line, and Brampton’s position in the heart of the super innovation corridor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INDOZsn2G_s

I also highlighted that cities are engines that drive our country forward, creating local jobs and local growth. Canada’s cities are also hubs for innovation, where solutions are found, tested and shared to meet national challenges playing out in communities across the country.

I on behalf of the City of Brampton Council and it’s 600,000 residents would like to thank the Prime Minister and the Brampton MPs (Raj Grewal, Ramesh Sangha, Ruby Sahota, Sonia Sidhu, Kamal Khera) for taking time out of their busy schedules to visit Brampton City Hall. This was the first time a sitting Prime Minister has visited Brampton City Hall, and I hope that this is the first of many.

Related posts: