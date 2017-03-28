Measures for newcomers in Budget 2017

Budget 2017 builds upon major work in 2016 on immigration towards a fairer system for all

BRAMPTON—Building on the progress made in immigration in 2016, Budget 2017 continues to

invest in ways that make the system stronger, fairer, and geared towards economic growth for

all. Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, is speaking out to share the

positive news with residents of her riding.

“Our government understands that immigration and diversity make Canada stronger, more

prosperous, more dynamic, and more vibrant,” said MP Sidhu on the measures in Budget 2017

related to immigration. “This is clear in Budget 2017 because we continue to build upon the

work done first under Minister McCallum and now under Minister Hussen towards better

quality of life for those newly arriving and those already here.”

Some of the measures in Budget 2017 that affect newcomers include:

1. $27.5 million over five years for a Targeted Employment Strategy for Newcomers to help reduce

barriers and support newcomers as they put their skills to work in the Canadian economy

2. $7.8 million over 2 years to implement a new Global Talent Stream under the Temporary

Foreign Worker Program as part of Canada’s Global Skills Strategy to help attract global

investment and global talent to Canada

3. $279.8 million over five years to support the ongoing delivery of the Temporary Foreign Worker

Program and the International Mobility Program to give Canadian employers the opportunity to

hire temporary foreign workers to fill genuine labour shortages and ensure the rights of foreign

workers in Canada are protected

4. Creating the Canada Caregiver Credit to better support those who need it most. This new, nonrefundable credit helps caregivers – whether or not they live with their family member – and

helps pay for the burden of families with caregiving responsibilities. $310 million in total tax

burden will be relieved for caregivers over the next five years.

5. Eliminating the $1000 Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) fee for bringing medical

caregivers into Canada, as well as the LMIA fee for caregivers for families making less than

$150,000 in family income.

MP Sidhu added, “I am extremely proud that our Liberal government is taking action to improve the

lives of people – like those in my riding of Brampton South – and all across Canada. These measures

make a real difference for those working hard to make their lives in Canada successful for themselves,

their children, and future generations.”

The immigration and citizenship file has been one of the busiest throughout 2016 and early 2017 with

major announcements coming regularly to fix the broken system left after a decade of neglect. The

federal government and MP Sidhu’s office are committed to continuing to work hard to make the

system simpler, more fair, and to shorten wait times.

“I am eager to share this news with those in Brampton, particularly in regards to caregivers, medical

caregivers, employment assistance, and the removal of some LMIA-related fees,” MP Sidhu added.

