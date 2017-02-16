MEDIA PREVIEW DAY UPDATE – BMW, PORSCHE GET IN ON THE ACTION

The latest from today’s Media Preview Day





TORONTO, Ont. (February 16, 2017) — BMW introduced the all-new 5 Series including the 540i, the 2018 530e (their first plug-in hybrid) and the M550i which can reach 100 km/h in 4 seconds flat. The automaker also unveiled the M760Li. On the MINI side, the all-new MINI Countryman was introduced in a plug-in hybrid version. It offers more space and greater connectivity.

Related posts: