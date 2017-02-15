MIDWEEK EXCLUSIVE – Himmat Singh Shergill: AAP will win 105 to 110 seats; party has zero tolerance for corruption

BY SHAZIA MALIK

BRAMPTON – On March 11 AAP will win between 105 to 110 seats

and after being sworn-in zero tolerance will be shown on corruption.

This was claimed by AAP leader Himmat Singh Shergill during an

exclusive interview with Yudhvir Jaswal, CEO and Group Editor of

YMedia on Southasian PULSE radio show. Shergill claimed the March

11 results will be surprising.

Jaswal: As a transparent party why is AAP finding it difficult to

announce its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab?

On this question Shergill cited the parliamentary democracy where

elected MPs and MLAs once chosen decide about the chief minister. But in

presidential system, people know who would be their president. Thus whoever

gets majority, that party decides who to name the chief minister. AAP

has a galaxy of leaders who are chief minister material.

He alleged the Congress’ chief ministerial face Capt Amarinder Singh

is laced with corruption scandals like Swiss bank accounts and

showed support for like Majithia. He said the Capt in fact stopped a

CBI probe against Majithia. Shergill said Capt has been lying about

jobs and when in 2002 he became chief minister, he did not fulfill his

promise. He alleged no one can beat the corruption record of Akali

Dal’s chief ministerial face Parkash Singh Badal who has several

hotels, transport companies, and a TV channel. Parkash Badal brought

his whole family in politics – son, son-in-law and daughter therefore

each of the AAP candidates is better than them. Shergill said once

results are out, all the MLAs will sit with the par ty and decide on

Punjab’s chief minister.

Jaswal: But Sukhbir Badal has denied all the allegations of having

hotels or a TV channel. And how will you ensure that AAP MLAs do

not make properties after victory? Perhaps they will also but under

the names of their wives, brother or son.

Shergill stated he is a lawyer. In 2011 when AAP was not even formed

and he was not in politics, he filed a case against Sukhbir Singh

Badal. He said Sukhbir admitted in high court that he is the owner of

PTC channel. He said as a barrister he speaks with proof and one can

ask Sukhbir if he is PTC’s owner or not. Shergill added after winning

AAP will ensure as it ensured a corruption-free system in Delhi government.

No one has heard about Kejriwal amassing money for hotels

or transport companies. Shergill mentioned properties owned by

Badals are not benami properties, they are nami proper ties and Sukhbir

is the majority shareholder in those companies. However, AAP’s Delhi

MLAs or ministers do not have that kind of wealth. But that, Shergill

said was past, people will see what the party achieves now. What

more can be expected for AAP’s transparency policy that does not

allow two family members to contest in elections. Thus there is a lot

of different between the two parties.

Jaswal: How will you deal with corruption?

Shergill said people have shown love and trust on AAP and Kejriwal

who has already mentioned the chief minister will be from Punjab but

he as party supremo made some promises for Punjab. He will fulfill

them just like they were fulfilled in Delhi. Also the day AAP in swornin,

no corrupt person will be spared. The corrupt will be punished, as

AAP has zero tolerance on corruption. He said corruption starts at the

top and those under just follow. As Parkash was the most corrupt

chief minister, how could things get better in Punjab? Capt Amarinder

also was no less. He made Ludhiana city centre and had Swiss bank

accounts, so how could other not do it?

Jaswal: How will the woes of NRIs resolved as they face corrupt in

the state, so if the AAP government is formed by April 1, let’s say

will corruption against Punjabis and especially against NRIs end?

Shergill said yes, because when just a few are punished, others will

learn the lesson as they are afraid of Kejriwal. So the day AAP wins,

the message will go to all the tehsildars, SP, SSP, SHO, and IPS officers.

No one will be spared. Action will be taken against all the corrupt

which serves as a model for the whole world.

Jaswal: If AAP does not get 60 seats but only 45 or 50, will it enter

into an alliance with any party?

Shergill said there will be no need for an alliance and results would

be better than Delhi. AAP cannot have corrupt par ties like Akali Dal or

Congress as their ally. AAP will win big and secure over 100 seats.

He said he has worked in Delhi also and his assessment is in Punjab

they will win even big. People have voted for AAP in large numbers

and that is why other parties are shaky.

Shergill said people only voted for broom saying they wish to cleanse

dirt. He said according to him Akali Dal will get less than 10% votes,

and Congress less than 25%. However, in every village that he has

gone, he has seen 50% to 80% votes being given to AAP. These many

votes mean all the seats. Though nothing is 100% he predicted AAP

will win 105 to 110 seats in Punjab and Delhi’s record will be broken.

Jaswal: When asked for Goa AAP has announced Elvis Gomes, in

Delhi the party announced Kejriwal so if it is confident of winning

105 to 110 seats in Punjab, why a chief ministerial candidate is not

announced. The party can call all 112 MLAs, if 105 are expected to

win, they can be asked about it.

Shergill said this is done in the presidential form of government not in

this one. AAP will decide after the results by going to the people and

taking their demand into account.

Jaswal: AAP’s youth manifesto does not mention how jobs will be

created. It only talks of conducive environment for creating 25,000

jobs. In this country Stats Canada informs every month about the

unemployment numbers, how many jobs were created etc. Will AAP

also announce every month so that people measure their success?

Shergill said every MLA, every minister, even the chief minister will

present the report card where everything is going to be written in a

transparent manner. The system thus set-up by AAP will have zero

corruption, tax benefits, for people and other countries to invest which

in turn creates jobs. So youth and employment both will flourish, but

first better environment, tax reduction is required.

Shergill said that was exactly done in Delhi. Vat was reduced from

12.5% to 5% that increased collection. Thus the people and the government

both benefiting. Shergill added those ruling had no vision.

They were incompetent and corrupt people. But AAP will think of

nation building, Punjab building, people building, and may be will

create over 25,000 jobs. He said in Delhi, IRs250 crore bridges have

been made in IRs150 crores.

Thus, Shergill said not a lot of things are written in the manifesto and

that number is the minimum. A lot will be done such as the government

will give facility to youth for star t-ups, subsidiary will be given

to them and the government will serve as a facilitator not as an obstacle

as is currently being done. Shergill said because of corruption

all projects, all industry has run away and the state is barren now.

AAP will win back public confidence and investor confidence. The

state suffered because of terrorism and what role Akali Dal and Congress

played in it, everyone is aware of.

Shergill vowed to bring the past glory of Punjab saying the current

leaders spent crores on their security and air travels so the whole

system requires an overhaul. He mentioned how he was also offered

eight guards that he refused. He mentioned how Majithia’s security

bill goes in cores, but he has been roaming about with security and

even dared him to do so but Majithia did not. He alleged that Badals

brought drugs to the state while the Capt’s wife and son opened Swiss

bank accounts, thus flight of capital. But with AAP’s incentives and

benefits the state will benefit.

Jaswal: Punjab does not have even a single auto plant assembly or

IT industry, so what is AAP’s plan to boost development in the state?

Also the treasury is already empty, how will AAP achieve its goals?

Shergill said even in Canada people go to states like Alberta, BC and

Ontario, that gives incentive to people. In Punjab also maximum incentives

like Delhi will be given according to the industry as each

one is different. Shergill added the treasury will be filled, wealth created,

environment to be made conducive – that is vision and better

planning. Nothing can be done overnight and Punjab cannot be California

or Paris in a day but a system better than Canada will surely be

enforced.

Jaswal: The farming sector has been destroyed because of the freebees?

In Punjab 54%, of the people are associated with farming that

is contributing only 14% in GDP contribution which is not sustainable,

while in the rest of the world only 2% to 5% people are in

farming.

Shergill said Punjab’s economy is agrarian-based and it can be beneficial

with proper planning and people from Canada will soon come

and study it. AAP started Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, and foreigners are

coming from abroad to study it. Shergill said Indian minds have

changed a lot in Canada so when competent minds brought betterment

in Canada and USA, how will they not solve Punjab’s issues. He

vowed to bring every industry like service, manufacturing, and IT

back in Punjab adding his words can be marked.

Jaswal: Can you suggest a timeline if within two, five to 10 years

the state hospitals and state schools will have the same system of

private hospitals and private schools where children would speak

English with ease and people will get proper healthcare facilities?

Shergill said it is quite possible under AAP government. They will

work over best possible, time 18 hours to bring this change. AAP will

allocate maximum budget on education and healthcare because the

state was kept backward to rule under a deep conspiracy. He said in

Delhi state schools are better than private schools and so many of

them have their own swimming pools. The current rulers spent money

on their hotels and Swiss bank accounts. He asked togive them time

and talk to him in six months time.

Jaswal: Who will win in Jalalabad, Majitha and Lambi?

Shergill said AAP will win in all three constituencies – Jalalabad,

Majitha and Lambi. He also thanked the NRIs from the core of his

heart, for their financial help and the ground work they did. He said he

has no words to express his gratitude to them as AAP was not taking

any money from Adanis or Ambanis. He himself lived and studied in

England and said Punjabis have the sharpest mind. They are most

hard working and progressive but a bad system pulled them down.





