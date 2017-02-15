MIDWEEK EXCLUSIVE – Himmat Singh Shergill: AAP will win 105 to 110 seats; party has zero tolerance for corruption
BY SHAZIA MALIK
BRAMPTON – On March 11 AAP will win between 105 to 110 seats
and after being sworn-in zero tolerance will be shown on corruption.
This was claimed by AAP leader Himmat Singh Shergill during an
exclusive interview with Yudhvir Jaswal, CEO and Group Editor of
YMedia on Southasian PULSE radio show. Shergill claimed the March
11 results will be surprising.
Jaswal: As a transparent party why is AAP finding it difficult to
announce its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab?
On this question Shergill cited the parliamentary democracy where
elected MPs and MLAs once chosen decide about the chief minister. But in
presidential system, people know who would be their president. Thus whoever
gets majority, that party decides who to name the chief minister. AAP
has a galaxy of leaders who are chief minister material.
He alleged the Congress’ chief ministerial face Capt Amarinder Singh
is laced with corruption scandals like Swiss bank accounts and
showed support for like Majithia. He said the Capt in fact stopped a
CBI probe against Majithia. Shergill said Capt has been lying about
jobs and when in 2002 he became chief minister, he did not fulfill his
promise. He alleged no one can beat the corruption record of Akali
Dal’s chief ministerial face Parkash Singh Badal who has several
hotels, transport companies, and a TV channel. Parkash Badal brought
his whole family in politics – son, son-in-law and daughter therefore
each of the AAP candidates is better than them. Shergill said once
results are out, all the MLAs will sit with the par ty and decide on
Punjab’s chief minister.
Jaswal: But Sukhbir Badal has denied all the allegations of having
hotels or a TV channel. And how will you ensure that AAP MLAs do
not make properties after victory? Perhaps they will also but under
the names of their wives, brother or son.
Shergill stated he is a lawyer. In 2011 when AAP was not even formed
and he was not in politics, he filed a case against Sukhbir Singh
Badal. He said Sukhbir admitted in high court that he is the owner of
PTC channel. He said as a barrister he speaks with proof and one can
ask Sukhbir if he is PTC’s owner or not. Shergill added after winning
AAP will ensure as it ensured a corruption-free system in Delhi government.
No one has heard about Kejriwal amassing money for hotels
or transport companies. Shergill mentioned properties owned by
Badals are not benami properties, they are nami proper ties and Sukhbir
is the majority shareholder in those companies. However, AAP’s Delhi
MLAs or ministers do not have that kind of wealth. But that, Shergill
said was past, people will see what the party achieves now. What
more can be expected for AAP’s transparency policy that does not
allow two family members to contest in elections. Thus there is a lot
of different between the two parties.
Jaswal: How will you deal with corruption?
Shergill said people have shown love and trust on AAP and Kejriwal
who has already mentioned the chief minister will be from Punjab but
he as party supremo made some promises for Punjab. He will fulfill
them just like they were fulfilled in Delhi. Also the day AAP in swornin,
no corrupt person will be spared. The corrupt will be punished, as
AAP has zero tolerance on corruption. He said corruption starts at the
top and those under just follow. As Parkash was the most corrupt
chief minister, how could things get better in Punjab? Capt Amarinder
also was no less. He made Ludhiana city centre and had Swiss bank
accounts, so how could other not do it?
Jaswal: How will the woes of NRIs resolved as they face corrupt in
the state, so if the AAP government is formed by April 1, let’s say
will corruption against Punjabis and especially against NRIs end?
Shergill said yes, because when just a few are punished, others will
learn the lesson as they are afraid of Kejriwal. So the day AAP wins,
the message will go to all the tehsildars, SP, SSP, SHO, and IPS officers.
No one will be spared. Action will be taken against all the corrupt
which serves as a model for the whole world.
Jaswal: If AAP does not get 60 seats but only 45 or 50, will it enter
into an alliance with any party?
Shergill said there will be no need for an alliance and results would
be better than Delhi. AAP cannot have corrupt par ties like Akali Dal or
Congress as their ally. AAP will win big and secure over 100 seats.
He said he has worked in Delhi also and his assessment is in Punjab
they will win even big. People have voted for AAP in large numbers
and that is why other parties are shaky.
Shergill said people only voted for broom saying they wish to cleanse
dirt. He said according to him Akali Dal will get less than 10% votes,
and Congress less than 25%. However, in every village that he has
gone, he has seen 50% to 80% votes being given to AAP. These many
votes mean all the seats. Though nothing is 100% he predicted AAP
will win 105 to 110 seats in Punjab and Delhi’s record will be broken.
Jaswal: When asked for Goa AAP has announced Elvis Gomes, in
Delhi the party announced Kejriwal so if it is confident of winning
105 to 110 seats in Punjab, why a chief ministerial candidate is not
announced. The party can call all 112 MLAs, if 105 are expected to
win, they can be asked about it.
Shergill said this is done in the presidential form of government not in
this one. AAP will decide after the results by going to the people and
taking their demand into account.
Jaswal: AAP’s youth manifesto does not mention how jobs will be
created. It only talks of conducive environment for creating 25,000
jobs. In this country Stats Canada informs every month about the
unemployment numbers, how many jobs were created etc. Will AAP
also announce every month so that people measure their success?
Shergill said every MLA, every minister, even the chief minister will
present the report card where everything is going to be written in a
transparent manner. The system thus set-up by AAP will have zero
corruption, tax benefits, for people and other countries to invest which
in turn creates jobs. So youth and employment both will flourish, but
first better environment, tax reduction is required.
Shergill said that was exactly done in Delhi. Vat was reduced from
12.5% to 5% that increased collection. Thus the people and the government
both benefiting. Shergill added those ruling had no vision.
They were incompetent and corrupt people. But AAP will think of
nation building, Punjab building, people building, and may be will
create over 25,000 jobs. He said in Delhi, IRs250 crore bridges have
been made in IRs150 crores.
Thus, Shergill said not a lot of things are written in the manifesto and
that number is the minimum. A lot will be done such as the government
will give facility to youth for star t-ups, subsidiary will be given
to them and the government will serve as a facilitator not as an obstacle
as is currently being done. Shergill said because of corruption
all projects, all industry has run away and the state is barren now.
AAP will win back public confidence and investor confidence. The
state suffered because of terrorism and what role Akali Dal and Congress
played in it, everyone is aware of.
Shergill vowed to bring the past glory of Punjab saying the current
leaders spent crores on their security and air travels so the whole
system requires an overhaul. He mentioned how he was also offered
eight guards that he refused. He mentioned how Majithia’s security
bill goes in cores, but he has been roaming about with security and
even dared him to do so but Majithia did not. He alleged that Badals
brought drugs to the state while the Capt’s wife and son opened Swiss
bank accounts, thus flight of capital. But with AAP’s incentives and
benefits the state will benefit.
Jaswal: Punjab does not have even a single auto plant assembly or
IT industry, so what is AAP’s plan to boost development in the state?
Also the treasury is already empty, how will AAP achieve its goals?
Shergill said even in Canada people go to states like Alberta, BC and
Ontario, that gives incentive to people. In Punjab also maximum incentives
like Delhi will be given according to the industry as each
one is different. Shergill added the treasury will be filled, wealth created,
environment to be made conducive – that is vision and better
planning. Nothing can be done overnight and Punjab cannot be California
or Paris in a day but a system better than Canada will surely be
enforced.
Jaswal: The farming sector has been destroyed because of the freebees?
In Punjab 54%, of the people are associated with farming that
is contributing only 14% in GDP contribution which is not sustainable,
while in the rest of the world only 2% to 5% people are in
farming.
Shergill said Punjab’s economy is agrarian-based and it can be beneficial
with proper planning and people from Canada will soon come
and study it. AAP started Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, and foreigners are
coming from abroad to study it. Shergill said Indian minds have
changed a lot in Canada so when competent minds brought betterment
in Canada and USA, how will they not solve Punjab’s issues. He
vowed to bring every industry like service, manufacturing, and IT
back in Punjab adding his words can be marked.
Jaswal: Can you suggest a timeline if within two, five to 10 years
the state hospitals and state schools will have the same system of
private hospitals and private schools where children would speak
English with ease and people will get proper healthcare facilities?
Shergill said it is quite possible under AAP government. They will
work over best possible, time 18 hours to bring this change. AAP will
allocate maximum budget on education and healthcare because the
state was kept backward to rule under a deep conspiracy. He said in
Delhi state schools are better than private schools and so many of
them have their own swimming pools. The current rulers spent money
on their hotels and Swiss bank accounts. He asked togive them time
and talk to him in six months time.
Jaswal: Who will win in Jalalabad, Majitha and Lambi?
Shergill said AAP will win in all three constituencies – Jalalabad,
Majitha and Lambi. He also thanked the NRIs from the core of his
heart, for their financial help and the ground work they did. He said he
has no words to express his gratitude to them as AAP was not taking
any money from Adanis or Ambanis. He himself lived and studied in
England and said Punjabis have the sharpest mind. They are most
hard working and progressive but a bad system pulled them down.