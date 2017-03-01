MIDWEEK EXCLUSIVE -IT WILL TAKE ANOTHER 10-12 YEARS FOR UNIVERSITY IN BRAMPTON: VICKY DHILLON

MISSISSAUGA – It will take Brampton another 10-12 years before a university is setup in the city and even the smallest would require an investment of at least $1.6 billion. How will Brampton generate this kind of money?

This was commented by Vicky Dhillon, former City Councillor Wards 9 & 10 Brampton, while talking to Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor and CEO of YMedia on Southasian PULSE Prime Time radio show recently. Vicky said all what Mayor Linda is saying is an eye-wash as still nothing has been planned. The land for the university has not been decided, and the mayor and council are all the time at loggerheads. As not all are on the same table on this issue, a higher educational

institute in the city will remain a dream. He also mentioned that there is thorough mismanagement at City Hall adding just recently seven of the city staff members were fired, but two new ones were hired due to lack of funds. What was the logic of sacking seven old members and hiring the new ones? He alleged that the mayor is all about ‘I and me’ and not ‘I and the council’. As the council sits squarely divided, Vicky said getting issues resolved get difficult. He said thousands of dollars were wasted on investigating the corruption of last mayor without any result. Vicky also stated how the majority of Brampton’s city council voted down $400 million in transit funding from the provincial government because no decision could be taken on the route of the Hurontario-Main LRT though 11 different routes were studied. But in the end the council did not approve of any route. He said he was ready to hold a face-to-face discussion with the mayor on issues related to the city’s interest.



