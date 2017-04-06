MIDWEEK EXCLUSIVE – IT’S BEEN A MEMORABLE JOURNEY FROM PUNJABI POP SCENE TO BREAKTHROUGH IN BOLLYWOOD: BADSHAH

BRAMPTON – It’s been a very long journey for me starting from the first song that I wrote to all the love that I receive from fans and listeners across the globe today. It has been a memorable journey from the Punjabi pop scene to my breakthrough in Bollywood with Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in 2014. This was stated by rapper Badshah in an exclusive interview with Midweek. He added: “It’s just been crazy since then with my first ever single Dj waley Babu in 2015 that received so much love to all the tracks that have hit over 100 Million on Youtube last year and finally my next single Mercy that is out now which is being followed by my first ever Album O.N.E!” Talking about formal training in music and taking the rap stream, Badshah commented: “I don’t have any formal training in musicNeither production or singing. I have self trained myself over the years from the internet and spending time with fellow producers to pick up tricks! Rap came to me organically since childhood as I loved telling stories. I first heard Rap in school from a friend who played Eminem and Dr. Dre to me and I thought that was a very cool way to putting down your thoughts. My writing has evolved over the years but principally its just what I see and percieve around me that I put down in rhymes on paper.”

Talking about his latest album Mercy, he said: “I have been working on my album O.N.E for a while now. O.N.E stands for “original never ends” and the whole idea right from the beginning was to play with original sounds and rythms that are unexplored in India. MERCY has allowed me to break through the current sound trend and I have played with a whole new sound, that is even different from what I have myself been making. Its a groovy track, I have sung for the first time on the song and I hope the audience receives it well! The only common thing is I want people to dance to MERCY too, like all my other songs!” On being associated with Sony Music, Badshah said: “It’s been a great experience working with Sony Music, that comes with the

legacy and work culture of the global music giant that it is. It’s great to see a label so open to new International Sounds and support their artist and the music this way. It has been an incredible journey with them since 2014. My upcoming album is also slotted to release on Sony Music later this year.” He also added that he is taking his music journey the way it comes, one at a time. ”There is going to be definite focus on bringing and introducing the Indian Audience to Global sounds and keep experimenting and

evolving the music trends in the country. Let’s see where this goes!” On foreign collaborations he said there was nothing “concrete yet except a few discussions that are ongoing. You wi? get to know as soon as something reaches the table!” Currently he is ”looking forward to presenting Mercy and the upcoming Album O.N.E to the Hindi music audience globally and also possible

spread Indian made music to other audiences. Canada has shown immense live for my music in the last few years, and I also cannot wait to come to Canada later this year with my tour. All said and done,I am thankful to every single person who listens to my music,

appreciates and supports it.”



