MIDWEEK EXCLUSIVE – MP CHARLIE ANGUS, GUY CARON ENTER NDP LEADERSHIP RACE

CAN BE NDP’S PM CANDIDATE AT FEDERAL LEVEL: JAGMEET SINGH

BY SHAZIA MALIk

OTTAWA – The NDP leadership race is getting interesting by the day. Last week a second person, Ontario MP Charlie Angus entered as a candidate for the leadership of the federal NDP . BC MP Peter Julian has already announced he will be running for the post. Last month, Angus launched a website asking general public whether he should run the NDP leadership race or not On Monday Quebec MP Guy Caron, 48 also joined in. Announcing his leadership bid, Guy said: “The political and economic class has relegated the needs of people to the bottom of their list of priorities, throwing crumbs from time to time to appease them. Progressives have a duty to propose a credible plan to bring meaningful change to an economic system that leaves most Canadians behind.” Meanwhile, another NDP leader Jagmeet Singh while talking to Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor and CEO of YMedia on Channel Y said he has still not decided about joining the race. Jagmeet stated he is asking common people if he should bid for the NDP leadership. Jagmeet was of the view that he will remain an NDP minister if he stays in politics on provincial level but with entry in federal politics, he might be projected as NDP’s prime ministerial candidate. During the course of interview he commended Trudeau for including two Sikh ministers in his cabinet but said more needs to be done to fulfill election promises. Jagmeet Singh, who is fit as a fiddle also challenged Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan for push-ups on Channel Y. NDP’s first official candidates’ debate is scheduled for March 12 in Ottawa. All interested can register till July 3 to enter the race.

