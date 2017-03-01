MIDWEEK EXCLUSIVE- UNIVERSITY COMING TO BRAMPTON IN 2018: BRAMPTON MAYOR LINDA JEFFREY

MISSISSAUGA – No matter how small a university is and has even just about 500 to 1,000 students, it will be operational in Brampton by 2018. This was announced by Linda Jeffrey, Mayor of Brampton during an exclusive

discussion with Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor and CEO of YMedia on Southasian PULSE Prime Time radio show. The Ontario government had asked the city to prepare and proposal and sent in January. Linda said the proposal has been sent to the provincial government who is expected to make the announcement in next month. She said the city is working with Sheridan College, as well as Algoma University to see how to proceed. Taking about Councillor Grant Gibson’s concerns on the university, Linda said they are unwarranted and the city requires a higher academic institute. She said as a mayor she has to diversify the city’s businesses and services to enhance economic activity unlike the previous city management that focused only on building houses. She also due to the council fight they lost LRT for the city and so this time around she will not step back from the demand of a post-secondary institute. She said after assuming her job as a mayor she has attracted 800 business that have created 7,000 jobs in the city. She also mentioned her trip to Dubai and informed that investors from there are interested in investing in Brampton because the city’s credit health is good. Linda also mentioned that while the council is constantly fighting on petty issues families residing in the city are struggling to make their two ends meet on daily basis. During the show some callers also asked her questions for not advertising government jobs to general public and offering those only to her relatives. On this Linda hit back saying none of her relatives are working in her office or at the council. Her goal only is to work for the welfare of the people. She added in fact she voluntarily decided to draw $50,000 less compared to the last mayor. Another caller asked her since she has come in office, city taxes have been going up. Linda clarified that as the city is growing, its needs are also. So if people wish to keep enjoying the same facilities, they have to pay for those.



