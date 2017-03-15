Minister Duclos And MP Sidhu Talk Budget 2017 In Brampton

Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development met with Brampton media as well as Member of Parliament for Brampton South to gives insights on his work to reduce poverty and grow the middle class

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development joined with Member of Parliament for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu, to provide updates to media on the federal government’s work so far and also looking ahead at Budget 2017 next week.

The Minister responsible for such important files as poverty reduction, affordable housing, social benefits, Employment Insurance (EI), CPP, and a number of other major policy areas was at the Four Corners Branch of the Brampton Library at 1 PM for an open discussion on a wide range of topics.

“Our discussion today zoned in on what we have been focused on since day 1 as a government – helping the middle class, and those working to join it,” said MP Sonia Sidhu. “Minister Duclos is at the centre of many key policies of our government towards making Canada more compassionate, inclusive, and prosperous for all. We were fortunate to welcome him to answer questions in Brampton South today.”

MP Sidhu lauded Minister Duclos’ work on the design and implementation of the Canada Child Benefit remarking that, according to data from the Department of Economic and Social Development, with approximately 23.5 thousand children in Brampton South with an average monthly payment of $680 to each family – this totals $9,268,000 being sent to low-to-middle income families in Brampton South in 2016 to help with the cost of raising kids.

Minister Duclos outlined how middle class confidence spurs economic growth for all Canadians. He pushed for cooperation between all governments on inclusive and clean growth heading into Budget 2017. Our government continues to focus on its plan to strengthen the middle class and improve growth, a plan that is about taking bold action that will allow Canada’s economy to prosper over the long term.

The Minister spoke to media for 1 hour, and answered an array of questions about homelessness, the Canadian Poverty Reduction Strategy, benefits for seniors, and the National Housing Strategy. MP Sidhu closed by thanking the Minister and saying to him, “Canada is a more compassionate and inclusive place because of your work – and that’s something I’m very proud of… We look forward to having you back again soon.”

Quick Facts On Poverty and Homelessness

· Poverty is an issue that affects more than 3 million Canadians across our country.

· A report by the Canadian Homeless Research Council in 2013 said that at least 30,000 Canadians are homeless every night, and at least 200,000 Canadians experience homeless in any given year. The report also estimated 1.5 million Canadian households, which are considered low-income with a high proportion of their income going towards housing, are at risk of becoming homeless.

· In 2015, according to the United Way of Peel, over 14,000 people including almost 4,000 children and youth used homeless shelters and transitional housing in Peel Region.

