Mississauga a Leading Destination, with $1.3 Billion in City-Issued Construction Permits in 2016

The construction value was as follows:

· $733 million in residential permits

· $277 million in commercial permits

· $192 million in industrial permits

· $115 million in other permits such as schools, government buildings, churches

“For the second consecutive year the City of Mississauga has issued $1.3 billion in building permits,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said. “This is further proof that Mississauga continues to be a city in demand and a leading destination where people choose to build a more promising future – whether it’s buying or renovating a home to raise a family, or breaking ground on a new business investment that will improve our local economy and create new employment opportunities. These significant and ongoing building investments help strengthen Mississauga’s tax base which allows Council to fund important resident priorities we all rely on including libraries, community centres and public transit.”



The City also continued to see efficiencies in permit submissions and issuances with the full use of ePlans – an online application process launched in 2015 that allows customers to submit building permits, site plans and other applications electronically 24/7.

“2016 was the year we fully implemented ePlans and launched field automation,” said Ed Sajecki, Commissioner of Planning and Building. “These steps led to improved efficiency and 25 percent quicker review times for building permits. Staff also worked with Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services and Compliance and Licensing Enforcement to improve the registration process for second units to ensure they are safe and meet all the regulatory requirements.”

For more information about the City’s 2016 Building Report, visit Current Year Reports. Learn more about building and renovating in the City of Mississauga by visiting mississauga.ca/building.





