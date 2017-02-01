Mississauga, Brampton leaders slammed for not doing enough for Peel; MPs, MPPs do not agree
BY SHAZIA MALIK
MISSISSAUGA – Regional Councillors snubbed the provincial and federal
politicians for only augmenting their own careers and not getting
fair share of funds for the city. Mississauga Councillor Carolyn Parrish
said: “They don’t care about us. You need politicians at the end of their
career that don’t give a s-t. We need to get mean and get tough.”
Councillor Elaine Moore added that for the last 25 years, they have not
done the right thing for the Region of Peel and instead of asking for
more money and providing the statistics to support the request, it is
time to ask why the Peel region is still being shor t-changed. She
said: “We have this sense that we have to play nice and they’re the
ones that aren’t playing nice.”
Commenting on the issue, MPP Amrit Mangat said: “As Member of
Provincial Parliament, it has always been my privilege to represent
and advocate for the residents and communities of
Mississauga-Brampton South. That is why I work tirelessly to ensure
my municipal and federal counterparts – and even my own
government – are aware of the needs of my constituents.
“I am proud of my government for delivering many excellent services
and projects and for continuing to bring home to us many
improvements: new health care services and hospital expansions,
state-of-the-art schools and post-secondary campuses, and excellent transit and
highways. I do not wish to engage in divisive arguments, especially when I have
strong working relationships with my counterparts at every level of government.
Only when elected representatives work together can we properly serve our
constituents and continue to earn their trust.”
MPP Dipika Damerla (Mississauga East-Cooksville) did not agree
with the statement and stated: “As a local MPP standing up for my
constituents is my number one priority. The most recent example is opposing
tolls on DVP and Gardiner which would have cost families up to a $1000 a year to
drive into Toronto for work. One of my top priorities now is advocating for
expanding the Trillium Hospital in Mississauga.”
MP Sonia Sidhu: “As Canadians, we strongly believe that some
decisions on health care are better made at the provincial and
community level. In December 2016, our government offered the
provinces an additional $11.5 billion over the next 10 years for
healthcare and we are eager to work collaboratively to strike a deal
on health care funding for Ontario. In my role on the House of Commons
Standing Committee on Health, I am always advocating for
the people I represent. As Co-Chair of All Party Caucus on Diabetes,
I am working hard to raise awareness and encourage healthy
living. As the Member of Parliament for Brampton South, it is my
honour to work hard every day for the residents of my riding, of
Peel Region, and for all Canadians.”
Meanwhile the office of Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development minister, said last December the government
offered provinces an additional $11.5 billion, over 10 years, in healthcare
funding for Canadians that also included Peel residents. But the statement
added the provinces declined this offer.
Midweek office also contacted offices of other Brampton MPs but
they did not comment on the topic.