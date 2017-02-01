Mississauga, Brampton leaders slammed for not doing enough for Peel; MPs, MPPs do not agree

BY SHAZIA MALIK

MISSISSAUGA – Regional Councillors snubbed the provincial and federal

politicians for only augmenting their own careers and not getting

fair share of funds for the city. Mississauga Councillor Carolyn Parrish

said: “They don’t care about us. You need politicians at the end of their

career that don’t give a s-t. We need to get mean and get tough.”

Councillor Elaine Moore added that for the last 25 years, they have not

done the right thing for the Region of Peel and instead of asking for

more money and providing the statistics to support the request, it is

time to ask why the Peel region is still being shor t-changed. She

said: “We have this sense that we have to play nice and they’re the

ones that aren’t playing nice.”

Commenting on the issue, MPP Amrit Mangat said: “As Member of

Provincial Parliament, it has always been my privilege to represent

and advocate for the residents and communities of

Mississauga-Brampton South. That is why I work tirelessly to ensure

my municipal and federal counterparts – and even my own

government – are aware of the needs of my constituents.

“I am proud of my government for delivering many excellent services

and projects and for continuing to bring home to us many

improvements: new health care services and hospital expansions,

state-of-the-art schools and post-secondary campuses, and excellent transit and

highways. I do not wish to engage in divisive arguments, especially when I have

strong working relationships with my counterparts at every level of government.

Only when elected representatives work together can we properly serve our

constituents and continue to earn their trust.”



MPP Dipika Damerla (Mississauga East-Cooksville) did not agree

with the statement and stated: “As a local MPP standing up for my

constituents is my number one priority. The most recent example is opposing

tolls on DVP and Gardiner which would have cost families up to a $1000 a year to

drive into Toronto for work. One of my top priorities now is advocating for

expanding the Trillium Hospital in Mississauga.”



MP Sonia Sidhu: “As Canadians, we strongly believe that some

decisions on health care are better made at the provincial and

community level. In December 2016, our government offered the

provinces an additional $11.5 billion over the next 10 years for

healthcare and we are eager to work collaboratively to strike a deal

on health care funding for Ontario. In my role on the House of Commons

Standing Committee on Health, I am always advocating for

the people I represent. As Co-Chair of All Party Caucus on Diabetes,

I am working hard to raise awareness and encourage healthy

living. As the Member of Parliament for Brampton South, it is my

honour to work hard every day for the residents of my riding, of

Peel Region, and for all Canadians.”



Meanwhile the office of Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development minister, said last December the government

offered provinces an additional $11.5 billion, over 10 years, in healthcare

funding for Canadians that also included Peel residents. But the statement

added the provinces declined this offer.



Midweek office also contacted offices of other Brampton MPs but

they did not comment on the topic.



