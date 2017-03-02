Mississauga Continues to Create Accessible Communities For All

With steady progress in removing barriers for persons with disabilities, the City’s 14th Annual Report of the Accessibility Plan shows achievements in modifying parks and trails, transportation and infrastructure.

During her annual update to Mississauga General Committee, Diana Simpson, Supervisor Accessibility Planning, shared the 2016 accessibility highlights which included:

Mississauga’s Accessibility Plan is updated annually. It is developed using input from the Staff Accessibility Resource Team made up of staff from all departments, in consultation with the Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC). The AAC includes representatives from the disability community, stakeholder community groups and two members of City Council; Councillor Matt Mahoney, Ward 8 and Councillor Pat Saito, Ward 9.

“From hosting the 2016 Ontario Summer Games, to building award-winning community facilities and reconstructing parks and trails, a lot of good work has been done over the past year to make Mississauga more accessible,” said Councillor Saito. “We have worked successfully with our community partners to improve accessibility not just for persons with disabilities, but for everyone.”

“With one in seven people in Ontario having a disability, Mississauga is committed to removing barriers in the city,” said Councillor Mahoney. “A well-designed city can meet the needs of an aging population by providing a more accessible place to live, work or travel.”



Related posts: