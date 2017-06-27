Mississauga Continues to Receive High Levels of Citizens Satisfaction in 2017

The 2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey results are in and Mississauga continues to receive high scores from citizens for overall quality of life as well as pride in the city. Survey results indicate 89 per cent of citizens rate the quality of life in Mississauga as excellent or good while satisfaction with the City’s municipal government remains strong at 71 per cent.

“Mississauga is a diverse city that is vibrant, open and welcoming. Public feedback from the Citizen Satisfaction Survey shows that people are proud to call Mississauga home and they are both pleased and proud of the over 200 services that the City provides, said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “This survey is an important tool to better understand citizen attitudes and opinions on a range of issues and topics related to the City. We are making strategic investments to improve the quality of life for all residents and through these survey results, we can see that residents feel we are moving in the right direction and that our investments are having a positive impact.”

Overall satisfaction for each of the eight service areas reviewed either increased or remained statistically level (i.e. within the three per cent margin of error), compared to the 2015 results. Key highlights with respect to service area satisfaction include:

• Library Services having the highest satisfaction of any service area at 90 per cent; and

• MiWay having the largest rise in satisfaction compared to 2015, increasing 17 per cent (to 68 per cent).

“The survey is an important decision-making tool for Members of Council and City staff. It provides key insights into citizens’ sentiments and opinions on a wide range of issues, including many of the programs and services the City supports and delivers,” said Janice Baker, City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer. “It also allows us to monitor and review trends over time to understand how citizen needs and perceptions are changing and how they impact their overall satisfaction. The results of the survey then help inform setting priorities for the City through the business planning process.”

Key findings include:

• 89 per cent of citizens rate their quality of life in Mississauga as excellent or good

• 87 per cent of citizens feel Mississauga is an open and welcoming community

• 84 per cent of citizens say they are proud to say they are from Mississauga

• 84 per cent of citizens indicated they felt Mississauga’s diversity is one of its strengths (up nine per cent)

• 63 per cent of residents feel they receive good value for their municipal tax dollars, taking into consideration all of the services provided – an increase of nine per cent on the 2015 result of 54 per cent

“Measurement is an important part of the communications tool kit because it allows us to gain insight on citizen experiences and perspectives,” said Ivana Di Millo, Director Communications.

The 2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey, conducted by Forum Research Inc. conducted between March 28 and April 9, surveyed more than 1,100 residents equally distributed by ward. Results are available online at: mississauga.ca/citizen- satisfaction-survey.



