Mississauga Moves Forward with Regulating Transportation Network Companies

Mississauga is moving forward with a plan that will allow Transportation Network Companies (TNC), like Uber, to serve residents, employ residents and operate in our City, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said today, following Council’s decision to approve a new 18 month Pilot Project.

“Our plan is an important opportunity to level the playing field by modernizing rules and regulations to ensure Mississauga is a city in step with the times, and with what the public wants,” Mayor Crombie said, adding that an estimated 60,000 TNC trips happen each week in Mississauga, with 25,000 people registered to work as TNC drivers.

Innovation, technology and growth are driving competition in an established industry that has a long history of providing quality and reliable service, Mayor Crombie said, citing how “the demand of over 3 million TNC trips each year in Mississauga can’t be ignored which is why it was so important for Council and staff to get this issue right.”

Mayor Crombie acknowledged the ongoing efforts of Council, Mississauga’s professional staff, industry stakeholders, residents and all those who worked with the Public Vehicle Pilot Program Committee to “bring forward a responsible, balanced and much needed made in Mississauga plan that ensures public safety, consumer protection and works for taxpayers.” The Public Vehicle Pilot Program Committee was originally formed in March 2016.

The report notes that the TNC Pilot Project will have net zero financial impact on the City and enforcement activity will be structured to establish full cost recovery. Annual revenue expected to be generated by the pilot project is estimated to be $850,000.

The staff report also proposes changes to existing public vehicle regulations to allow for the taxi and limousine industries to be more competitive with TNCs.

In advance of the General Committee meeting, the Mississauga Board of Trade called for Council “to pass a pilot project that works for business, consumers, and residents in Mississauga.”

The Pilot Project will encompass 18 months in total, from July 1, 2017 until December 31, 2018.

Mayor Crombie concluded “many other cities have moved ahead with some form of regulation of TNCs. Put simply, TNCs are here to stay. They have been embraced by consumers. This pilot program is a way for the City of Mississauga to do this in an ever-changing environment.”



