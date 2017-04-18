Mississauga Once Again Named Top Mid-Sized City of the Future

The City of Mississauga received five awards from the Foreign Direct Investment (fDi) Magazine, including being the overall winner for mid-sized City of the Future 2017/18 in all of the Americas, beating 74 other cities in this category. According to fDi Magazine’s report, Mississauga has gained a reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing recording the highest number of companies in the mid-sized city category.

“Mississauga has a prosperous and sustainable economy. We’re attracting great talent and key knowledge-based companies that contribute to enhancing our global profile,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “Being innovative and welcoming to businesses is cementing our reputation as a destination where companies choose to invest, create jobs and remain ahead of the competition.”

In addition to being selected as mid-sized City of the Future, Mississauga received top ranking in the mid-sized city category for business friendliness. The city also ranked fifth for connectivity, seventh for FDI Strategy and ninth for economic potential.

“Mississauga is an innovative and business-friendly city that continues to receive recognition. Performance rankings such as these help build Mississauga’s international profile and validate the city’s value proposition,” said Susan Amring, Director, Economic Development. “Our office will continue to facilitate economic development and business expansion to Mississauga in order to facilitate a healthy and prosperous economy.”



