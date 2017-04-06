MiWay Affordable Transportation Pilot Program Extended Five More Months

At General Committee today, City Council received a corporate report recommending an additional extension of the MiWay Affordable Transportation Pilot Program. The program is a partnership between the City and the Region of Peel. It was first introduced in May 2016 and extended in October 2016.

If approved by Council on April 12, transit riders who are already approved for the MiWay Affordable Transportation Pilot Program will continue to receive a 50 per cent discount on transit from May 1 to September 30, 2017.

“Program participants have told the City and Region that a permanent program is needed to address affordability of transit fares,” said Geoff Marinoff, Director, Transit, City of Mississauga. “The additional extension will allow low income Mississauga residents to continue to ride transit at a 50 per cent discount while we evaluate all phases of the pilot program.”

There are 1300 active users of the pilot program that are eligible for the extension. No new applicants will be approved during the five-month extension of the program.

Marinoff added that recommendations will be made to both Mississauga City Council and the Region of Peel through a full report in September



