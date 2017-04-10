Monarchs Top Beast in Penalty-Filled Affair

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – Brampton Beast rookie Guillaume Asselin notched his first pro goal and netminder Andrew D’Agostini was rock solid with a superlative 37-save performance but it was the visiting Manchester Monarchs who got the last laugh as they edged the Beast 4-1 at the Powerade Centre on Friday night.

It was a game full of rough play that resulted in 22 penalties called on the ice, including two misconducts and one fighting major. The Beast’s stellar penalty kill was in full force as the Beast killed 9-of-10 Manchester power plays, including two lengthy 5-on-3′s.

D’Agostini may have allowed four goals on this night but he was nothing short of spectacular between the pipes for the Beast. He kept his team in it in each of the three periods, making highlight reel saves look routine as he frustrated the Monarchs offense time and time again.

Asselin put the Beast ahead early as he crashed the net alongside Chris Auger and redirected a rebound shot behind Manchester goaltender Charles Williams just 4:42 into the game, giving Asselin his first goal as a professional.

Rihards Bukarts tied the game at the 12:55 mark of the opening frame, sending a perfect wrist shot over the blocker of D’Agostini. The teams traded chances throughout the remainder of the first and carried the 1-1 tie into the intermission.

The Monarchs took control in the second frame as Kevin Morris put Manchester ahead just 2:36 into the period with a flawless redirection of a point shot from Monarchs captain David Kolomatis.

Exactly three minutes later, the Monarchs struck again and scored their only power play goal of the evening. Daniel Doremus capitalized on some flashy passing as he pushed the Manchester lead to 3-1 at 5:36.

Chris Leone added another tally before the second period was done as he beat D’Agostini with a great wrist shot at 8:09. The Monarchs carried the 4-1 lead into the third period.

Brampton pushed back hard in the final frame but couldn’t beat the Manchester netminder Williams with any of the nine shots they fired on goal. Williams finished with a strong 27-save performance.

Notes: Molson Three Stars: 3) D’Agostini (BRM) 2) Asselin (BRM) 1) Bukarts (MAN). The Beast finished the game 0-for-5 on the man advantage and 9-for-10 on the penalty kill. The Beast will finish their regular season schedule tomorrow, Saturday, April 8 as they will once again face off against the Monarchs at the Powerade Centre at 7:15PM.

Related posts: