MOTHER CHARGED WITH KILLING 21-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER
DESK REPORT/EDMONTON – In Edmonton, a mother, has
been charged with the killing of 21-year-old daughter, who
was a recent nursing school graduate. Edmonton police
have charged Christine Longridge, Rachael Longridge’s
50-year-old mother, with second-degree murder and possession
of an offensive weapon. Commenting on the incident
Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said: “This is a disheartening crime.”
A candlelight vigil was held at the University of Alberta’s Edmonton Clinic
Health Academy building for Rachael.
