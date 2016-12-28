MOTHER CHARGED WITH KILLING 21-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

DESK REPORT/EDMONTON – In Edmonton, a mother, has

been charged with the killing of 21-year-old daughter, who

was a recent nursing school graduate. Edmonton police

have charged Christine Longridge, Rachael Longridge’s

50-year-old mother, with second-degree murder and possession

of an offensive weapon. Commenting on the incident

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said: “This is a disheartening crime.”

A candlelight vigil was held at the University of Alberta’s Edmonton Clinic

Health Academy building for Rachael.



