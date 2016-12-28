Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Wednesday, December 28, 2016
MOTHER CHARGED WITH KILLING 21-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER 

DESK REPORT/EDMONTON – In Edmonton, a mother, has
been charged with the killing of 21-year-old daughter, who
was a recent nursing school graduate. Edmonton police
have charged Christine Longridge, Rachael Longridge’s
50-year-old mother, with second-degree murder and possession
of an offensive weapon. Commenting on the incident
Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said: “This is a disheartening crime.”
A candlelight vigil was held at the University of Alberta’s Edmonton Clinic
Health Academy building for Rachael.

