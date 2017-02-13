MP Celebrating Renewed and Officially Opened Peel Memorial Centre

BRAMPTON—This week marked the opening of the Peel Memorial’s Urgent Care Centre as part of the William Osler Health System’s renewed and refreshed Peel Memorial Centre for Health and Wellness Campus. On February 8th, Member of Parliament for Brampton South and member of the Standing Committee on Health Sonia Sidhu stood in the House of commons to deliver a statementcelebrating the achievement for the community.

Here is the text of MP Sidhu’s statement:

“Mr. Speaker, today is a great day for my riding of Brampton South. Our city is growing quickly, and until today – we only had one hospital for the 9th largest city in Canada. My downtown riding serves as the new home of Peel Memorial Centre for Health and Wellness campus. It will relieve some of the burden on Brampton Civic hospital’s emergency department. It will have state-of-the-art care, including mental health and addiction services, dialysis and seniors’ rehabilitation unit, and family health focus. This facility is a testament to the technological innovations in our healthcare sector and a sign of good things for Brampton. Congratulations to William Osler’s team, including Dr. Naveed Mohammad, Joanne Flewwelling, Dr. Frank Martino, Dr. Ron Heslegrave, Marlon Rhoden, Ann Ford, and all those involved, especially in supporting this through fundraising and community organizing. I look forward to working with you for many years to come. Thank you Brampton, you did this. Thank you, Mr. Speaker.”

The new Peel Memorial facility was in desperate need of repair before it closed, and its recent re-opening provides welcome relief for Brampton Civic Hospital’s emergency department as well as other Peel region hospitals.

As MP Sidhu looks back on the week, she commented, “I’m immensely proud of the growth in healthcare services for our community, and I am eager to tap into the base of talent at Peel Memorial to help prompt more innovation in our healthcare sector across the country. This milestone really is a collective community effort that makes a real difference for those in-need. I am so pleased to welcome this facility to our community in Brampton South.”





