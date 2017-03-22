MP Sidhu Brings Forward Diabetes Motion and Kick-Starts Study

COURTESY : IANS

OTTAWA–Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, is a tireless advocate in the fight against diabetes. Her life before politics was in the healthcare field, specifically educating on diabetes prevention strategies. Since her election as an MP, Sidhu has worked to be a champion for the 11 million Canadians affected by diabetes and prediabetes. In February, she put a Motion (M-118) on the order paper in the House of Commons, which calls for action on these points:

a. The government should recognize this mounting public health crisis because if nothing is done, Canadians will bear increasingly higher costs, both personal and financial; b. The government should recognize the serious impacts that diabetes and prediabetes have on millions of Canadians by marking the month of November, every year, as Diabetes Awareness Month; c. The Standing Committee on Health should study the important issue of diabetes and prediabetes, focusing on prevention and control, and develop a plan for a National Diabetes Strategy; and d. The Committee should report back to the House within 90 days of the adoption of this motion

MP Sidhu currently serves as Chair of the all-party Diabetes Caucus and also a member of the Standing Committee on Health. Yesterday, she tabled a petition in the House of Commons, signed by 100+ Peel residents in support of M-118.

“Having met with many local organizations in Brampton and from across Canada about this issue, I am realizing more and more about the need to respond proactively to this mounting health crisis that we face with diabetes,” said Sidhu. “I am committed to advocating for the 11 million Canadians that are living with diabetes and prediabetes. M-118 is about working to find solutions for these people and ultimately improving their quality of life.”

On March 17, 2017, MP Sidhu tabled a Motion to the Health Committee calling to dedicate at least three meetings, by December 2018, to study anti-diabetes strategies in Canada and in other jurisdictions. She further asked that the Parliamentary Budget Officer provide a cost analysis on the current fiscal impact of diabetes and future projected costs to the Canadian healthcare system, and that the Committee will report its findings to the House.

In a tweet, MP Sidhu followed today’s Health Committee meeting saying, “Thrilled the Health Committee unanimously supported my motion to do a study on diabetes and its burden on the health-care system!” The study is expected to commence during November of 2017 or 2018, in light of M-118’s push to make November officially “Diabetes Awareness Month.”

MP Sidhu is available for interviews on these exciting developments in the work towards beating diabetes for all Canadians.



Related posts: