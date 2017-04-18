MP Sonia Sidhu Celebrates Charter of Rights and Freedoms’ 35th Anniversary

BRAMPTON—Liberal ‎Member of Parliament for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu, is joining with everyone in Brampton and all those across Canada to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Canada’s history was forever changed for the better in 1982 when the constitution was repatriated and a Charter‎—along with principles such as multiculturalism, bilingualism, and equality—within it.

‎Member of Parliament for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu, said, “Our Charter. Our values. Our path forward. Canadians consistently point to the Charter as a source of pride and a reason why our communities are strong, diverse, and vibrant. I see it in Brampton, and I am so pleased to be celebrating our beloved Charter this month.”

The Charter includes rights, such as democratic rights, language rights, equality rights, legal rights, mobility rights, freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and freedom of assembly and association. MP Sonia Sidhu is encouraging everyone to learn more about the Charter, and to be actively involved in our democracy. “The Charter and section 35 are woven into history books and laws, and into the very fabric of our society. As we celebrate their anniversary and Canada 150, let us embrace our constitutional rights and recognize their continued role to helping to shape the Canada of tomorrow,” stated Minister of Justice, Hon. Jody Wilson-Raybould.

‎On March 13, the Department of Justice launched a countdown to today. Over the past 35 days, Canadians from across the country have embraced our celebration and learned about the Charter, shared what it means to them and taken part in local celebratory activities. ‎

“The Charter has been a powerful force for social progress and the realization of a more inclusive and compassionate society,” added Minister Wilson-Raybould. “Regardless of our sex, our race, our national or ethnic origin, the colour of our skin, the faith we choose or choose not to practice, our age, our mental and physical ability or our sexual orientation, the Charter requires that we all be treated equally under the law. The Charter both protects and connects Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It has become an internationally-renowned document.”

Prime Minister of Canada, the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau‎, released a statement on the occasion of the Charter’s 35th Anniversary stating, “For the past 35 years, the Charter has helped build a country where people from all over the world can come together as equals and create opportunities for one another. The Charter protects the rights and Freedoms that are essential to our identity as Canadians. It allows us to express ourselves as individuals and to celebrate our differences while bringing us closer as a country. The spirit and substance of the Charter are at the heart of Canada’s success, and should inspire us all as we work toward a fairer, more just and compassionate society.”

MP Sidhu concluded that‎, “Our Constitution and our Charter required bold and profound vision by our past Canadian leaders, and it will require all of us to continue this legacy into the future. We can all make a stronger, better, and more prosperous Canada for the future. I look forward to working with everyone in our community in pursuit of this collective goal.”

