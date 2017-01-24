MP Sonia Sidhu to tour MDA’s Brampton’s facility

BRAMPTON, ON – On January 23, 2017, Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu, in the company of other local MPs, toured MDA’s Brampton facility, Canada’s largest and most successful space company.

“I want to thank MDA for providing me with the opportunity to tour their remarkable facility here in Brampton. Founded in 1969 by Dr. John MacDonald and Vern Dettwiler, MDA has grown into a shining example of what Canadian entrepreneurs do best; they’re working hard every day to transform new ideas into market-ready products and services that they export to the world. They are creating job opportunities here at home that grow our middle class, strengthen our community here in Brampton, and shape the course of our country’s future,” said MP Sidhu.

Today, the company has more than 4,800 employees, revenues surpassing $2 billion and operations at 15 locations in Canada and around the world.

MDA is best known for their Radar satellites (such as RADARSAT 1 & 2), space robotics (such as Canadarm and Dextre), defence systems and geospatial information services.

“MDA’s success shows off the very best that Canada has to offer, and highlights why our government is committed to helping Canadian entrepreneurs grow their businesses and thrive in the knowledge based economy,” she said. “The work of MDA is truly out of this world!”



