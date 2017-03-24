MPP Mangat Honours Leading Women and Leading Girls
Five women, three girls receive recognition for civic leadership
Mississauga, ON – At a special ceremony today, Amrit Mangat, MPP for Mississauga–Brampton South,
honoured women and girls nominated under the province’s Leading Women/Leading Girls Building
Communities Recognition Program.
The nominees who received certificates at the ceremony were:
Robyn Adamo (Leading Girl)
Jessica Ajose (Leading Girl)
Brooklyn Howard (Leading Girl)
Uzma Irfan (Leading Women)
Lynne Mack (Leading Women)
Aaloka Mehndiratta (Leading Women)
Kiran Pothula (Leading Women)
Tracy Liu (Leading Women)
The program acknowledges and celebrates women (in the Leading Women category), and girls aged
18 years and under (in the Leading Girl category) who demonstrate exceptional leadership in working
to improve the lives of others in their communities through volunteer work, which includes:
breaking down barriers and encouraging women and girls to get involved in careers where
women are underrepresented;
actively promoting equality, diversity, healthy equal relationships;
preventing violence against women and girls;
reducing racism and discrimination;
encouraging women and girls to participate in any part of public service;
acting as a positive role model by mentoring, coaching, leading events or organizations and;
providing a positive example to women and girls in their communities
Each year, MPPs invite community leaders, mentors, employers, or other individuals who have
experience volunteering with a worthy woman or girl to nominate candidates for the recognition
program. Letters of support are gathered to describe how the nominee’s efforts have improved the lives
of women and/or girls in her community, how their achievements demonstrate leadership, and the
extent of their volunteerism over the past year.
In addition to being the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Accessibility, MPP
Mangat is the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Status of Women, a new ministry that will
address inequality in the areas of areas of poverty, the gender wage gap, gender diversity in leadership
positions, and ending gender-based violence and harassment.
QUOTE
“Each year, outstanding women and girls dedicate themselves, as civic leaders, to improving the lives
of others around them. Their personal example and accomplishments in helping to build a stronger,
more equal community in which everyone can succeed is worthy of celebration.”
– Amrit Mangat, MPP for Mississauga–Brampton South