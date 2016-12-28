MPP Mangat’s Hazel McCallion Day Act A Law Now

QUEEN’S PARK – This morning, MPPs voted unanimously

to allow Bill 16, the Hazel McCallion Day Act, to pass Third

Reading. It received Royal Assent and was made provincial

law in a ceremony that followed shor tly afterwards.

Most Private Member’s Bills do not have the opportunity to

reach Third Reading, though Bill 16 progressed quickly through

the legislature, adding to the uniqueness of the occasion. The

author of the bill, MPP Amrit Mangat (Mississauga-Brampton

South) wanted to honour Hazel McCallion for her historic 47-

year career in public service, including 36 years as mayor

of Mississauga, and her continuing work to improve her

community through supporting charitable causes and the

expansion of postsecondary education. The bill stipulates

that February 14th, which is Hazel McCallion’s birthday,

will be remembered provincially as Hazel McCallion Day.

Most importantly, MPP Mangat hopes the bill will draw attention

to the role of women in public life and encourage

more of them to consider careers of public service.

Despite the relative gender balance of Ontario’s population

it is repor ted that fewer women occupy leadership positions

in business, professions and government. The bill found

widespread support through the province, and especially

among Mississauga residents and community leaders.

McCallion’s life of accomplishments and contributions to

her community have won her respect and admiration. When

first elected as mayor of Streetsville, in 1970, the city of

Mississauga barely resembled what it has become: Canada’s

sixth largest city and an important centre of business and industry.

In addition to the growth that McCallion oversaw and encouraged,

she served an historic 36 years as mayor, often gaining more than

90 per cent of the vote share. Even after formally retiring from

public life, in 2014, McCallion has remained an active support of

post-secondary education and health-care in Mississauga, as well

as a fundraiser for charities.

McCallion has gained international renown for her leadership and

won countless awards and honours for her work, not the least of

which is having a school, a college campus and health care facility

named for her. MPP Mangat previously introduced this legislation

as Bill 215 in June of 2016. The government’s decision to

prorogue the Ontario Legislature, however, meant that the bill

needed to be reintroduced. Bills are given a number which corresponds

to the order of introduction.

“Women, and especially young women, have much to offer in

professional and even political life and yet they are under-represented

in leadership and decision-making positions. Bill 16 will

help them to see what women can achieve by drawing attention to

the superb example of Hazel McCallion. McCallion was herself an

businessperson, a politician, an athlete and a mother and she

continues to have an active community life. She has from an early

time, and even now, made a real difference in the lives of people

throughout her community and Ontario.” – Amrit Mangat, Member of

Provincial Parliament for Mississauga-Brampton South.



