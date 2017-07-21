Multi-talented Defenseman Cianfrini Joins Beast for 2017-18

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are proud to announce that the club has signed rugged two-way defenseman Paul Cianfrini to a Standard Player Contract ahead of the 2017-18 ECHL season.

The 28-year-old Dundas, Ontario native split the 2016-17 season between DVTK Jegesmedvék in Hungary’s top professional league, as well as the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals.

No stranger to the ECHL, Cianfrini started in the league in 2011-12 with the Toledo Walleye and has since amassed 319 games of regular season play with the Wheeling Nailers, Trenton Titans and Norfolk Admirals.

His best season in the ECHL came just two seasons ago in 2015-16 when he helped the Wheeling Nailers to the Kelly Cup Finals. In 71 regular season contests, he netted three goals and added 19 assists for 22 points before adding another goal and six assists in 24 playoff games.

A self-described physical defenseman with offensive upside, Cianfrini is excited to return to Brampton, where he has played a lot of games, both as a professional and in his younger days.

“I’m really excited,” Cianfrini said of coming to Brampton.

“I used to play for the Halton Hurricanes when I was growing up and our home rink was the Powerade Centre. It’s a bit of a second home for me. I played a lot of games in that rink and I always loved playing there. I know the team has created some momentum in Brampton and I’d love to be a part of that and hopefully we can have a strong year and build upon what the team started last year.”

Prior to turning pro, Cianfrini enjoyed a successful Ontario Hockey League junior career. Between the 2006-07 and 2009-10 seasons, he suited up for 252 OHL games with the Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters and scored a combined nine goals with 46 helpers and 188 penalty minutes.

Following his junior career, Cianfrini spent two seasons with Nipissing University in North Bay, Ontario and immediately found success, appearing in 53 games and lighting the lamp seven times while adding 29 assists, earning CIS (OUA East) All-rookie Team status in 2010-11 along the way.

Beast Head Coach Colin Chaulk has had his eye on Cianfrini for several seasons now and is excited to see what he can do in Brampton.

“He is a player that plays hard and has to compete every night,” Chaulk said.

“He’s a hard-nosed defenseman and plays tough in front of the net. He kills penalties, he blocks shots and is a veteran in this league. We’re happy to have him on board.”

Related posts: