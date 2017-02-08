New details for future university in Brampton emerge

Brampton

BRAMPTON – The City of Brampton is tightening its work plan as new

details around a university in Brampton emerge. Deputy Premier Deb

Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development,

spoke at a Brampton Board of Trade breakfast event recently, and

made it clear that the Province of Ontario is looking to support the

creation of an entirely new approach to post-secondary education in

Brampton. Her remarks added more context to a staff update to Committee

of Council on January 18 on work being done to further the

development of a university in Brampton.

Through the City’s discussions with provincial representatives, universities

and Brampton businesses, it is clear that all stakeholders

are looking for something beyond a traditional university campus. All

prospective partners are keenly interested in a centre that combines

education with innovation and collaboration – a facility Deputy Premier

Matthews referred to as “something that we have never seen

anywhere else in the world.”

“We want to build some forward-looking par tnerships to collaborate on the best university for

Brampton,” said Mayor Linda Jeffrey. “We also have an opportunity to look outside our borders, which provides

us a great opportunity to build meaningful relationships with global institutions.” Deputy Premier Matthews also

announced that the Province’s Call for Expressions of Interest (for a university to submit a proposal to establish a

university in Brampton) will be available on January 18 on the Province’s website (www.ontario.ca), and she laid out

a brief outline of the process that will result in the selection of a university proposal in the Fall of 2017. She explained that

as the successful institution is determined by the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development, partnerships

are strongly encouraged and are necessary to a successful proposal, and the municipality has a key role

to play. With the release of the Call for Expressions of Interest, the City’s work plan will be further refined. Next

steps include work to deepen Brampton’s working relationship with the Province, strengthen the City’s position

with interested institutions, and develop a partnership strategy that includes the business community, existing

post-secondary institutions and international opportunities. The province’s plan is to create new postsecondary

facilities focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics – skills important to current and future

employers, and often grouped together under the acronym STEAM.



