New Hope Senior Citizens of Brampton Celebrating Canada’s 150th Birthday

Ontario Governments 33rd Annual Seniors’ Month/ Seniors Awarding gifts to Recognize the Distinguished Guests and Community Leaders.

After a usual start of the program with prayers, Oh Canada and Jan Ghan Man (National anthems), flag hoisting ceremonies were completed. Acharya Surender Sharma Shashtri Ji founder, president and preacher of Hindu Heritage Centre Mississauga rose to celebrate the 50th marriage anniversary of Krishan Kumar Salwan and Renu Salwan’s. This was done by reciting mantras blessing them & garland ceremony was performed. He congratulated the entire executive committee, Board of Directors and President of the club for doing a good job for the seniors, with a good team spirit. As well as wishing the best to whole community of Brampton. Both him and his wife were honored by the whole club. About 20 new guests attended their first function to the New Hope senior citizen clubs function were individually honoured. Mr. Rashpal Sharma with slogans “Long Live Canada” spoke about the history of Canadian creation & unification.

New Hope senior citizens club of Brampton celebrated their 10th annual senior’s month of June, as declared by the Ontario government. Whereas the Ontario government celebrated their 33rd third annual senior’s month. This year’s theme was “Living Your Best Life” being Canada’s 150th birthday, the seniors club celebrate that with the hoisting the Canadian flag, singing the national anthem and distributing special handy flags. Which were donated by MP Dr. Kirsty Duncan, Member of Parliament Etobicoke (North) and Raj Grewal J.D, MBA Member of Parliament Brampton East. Mr. Grewal’s office awarded voluntary awards to each and every members of the senior citizens club for donating their time and labor to the community of Brampton at large. Mr. Dinesh Bhata Ji, Consul General of India Toronto and Mr. Preindia Ji Counsul Consulate General of India Toronto, sent their messages of congratulations and good wishes. The club celebrated June 15th , The message of the World Health Organization to voice its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted to seniors. The clubs stands to achieve these goals by visiting broken houses with persuasion and consultation. Mr. Sudhiar Kumar Handa, President (NCIC), Ms. Ruth Harper, Sr. Gurdev Singh Mann and Sr. Harbans Singh Sidhu from Grand Empire Banquet and Convention Center, Rimple Thakkar from Excelsior accounting and Joshi Law Office of Mr. Rakash M. Joshi. All co-operate and willingly do everything they can to help the senior community in need all were dually honored.

Honourable Mr. Deepak Obhari, Member of Parliament Calgary Forest Lawn was to be honored for his 20 years of service to the constituents and the Canadian community at large being being a Member of Parliament. Unfortunately, He had to go out of the country, so his honour award was awarded to his nominee. Mr. Ravi R. Pandey, Chief Editor of Hindi Abroad, Media Critic Times of India group New Delhi, Mr. Yudhvir Jaswal, C.E.O and Group Editor Asian World Today INC., Dipika Damerla, MPP Mississauga Minister for Seniors, Mr. V.I Lucky Lakshman, Clean Technology Scientist, self-effacing man of Shringeri Vidya Barthi Foundation, the most sacred institution in Toronto at Taber & Kipling. All were honoured for their valuable services and help to the club.

Mr. Gagan Bhalla & Mrs. Uma Bhalla, Patanjali Yog Team of Canada were helpful in organizing international yoga day with the big support and guidance of Mr. Dinish Bhatta Ji and Mr. Satish Thakkar Chair of Board of Directors and organizing committee were instrumental in getting Yog Guru Baba Ram Dev Ji and spiritual leader Sister Sivani from Bharm Kumari’s vision to celebrate Canada’s international yoga day. All events functions were a great success more then 10 thousand people participated the functions and I do yoga – you do? Became a patriotic proverb with two other words “yogi and bhogi” Mr. Satish Thakkar while receiving honouring award, persuaded the seniors to do yoga daily and be a yogi and not to be bhogi. As well as advised the seniors club to start daily with 15 minutes yoga practice. He brought up the point that seniors are out numbering all other age groups. Canadian health care budgets can be controlled with daily yoga. Only yoga can alleviate health care costs. He was honoured with a plaque, garland and other gifts.

Mr. Rakash Joshi of the Joshi Law Office. His foresightedness, honesty, close relationship got the willing cooperation of Conservative delegates for the success of Mr. Andrew Scheer, as Conservative party leader. He thanked the seniors for their love and affection and wished good health and a long peaceful life. Mr. Joshi promised that his office will always be ready for the seniors club in need. He was honoured with a plaque, garland and other gifts.

Lalit Soni Editor Gujrat Weekly, and Mr. Lalit Takkar editor Gujrat Weekly, Sr. Harchand Singh Bassi Journalist & Punjabi literature writer, active member of the senior’s club and community leader, Satpal Singh Johal journalist, critic and analyzer provides RCIC Canadian Immigration and citizenship services. Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Swan Printing Press Lithographic Limited (Graphic designer), Manan Gupta News Editor and Publisher of Road Today and Jit Sharma President of Sheri Hanuman Mandir were all honoured with plaques garlands and gifts.

Amrit Mangat, MPP Brampton South who is leading the constituents from 2007, congratulated with the award on the behalf of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. She also spoke of the new program that started by the Ontario Government for the seniors. Ms. Harinder Mahli, MPP Brampton Springdale also presented award as well as advised the seniors to visit her office if they ever needed at 10215 Kennedy Road North Unit #7 or call (905)- 405-8030.

Mr. Amar Erry, President Arya Samaj Markham, running the Vedic Cultural Center Arya Samaj Markham advised to be truthful & honest in their dealings. He also advised that seniors should take care of the new generation as well as guide and help them. Be social for getting respect and honour, Mr. Kashmiri Lal Sood “Kaish” President and CEO Ranka Group of Companies, Mr. Naval Bajaj a successful business consultant for 7-Eleven from Brampton East all were awarded with plaques, garlands and gifts.

Mr. Sukhdev Singh Jhooti, CEO Jagjit Textile and Fabric Brampton was honoured. Karina Makkar a grade 8 student from Humberwood Down J.M.S read her poem for Canada’s 150 Birthday. It was a true representation of Canadian values. She was awarded with Star Honor Award for her genius approach and thoughts.

Mr. Shambhu Dutt Sharma, President New Hope Senior Citizens thanked all the dignitaries and all the participants of the event. As well as requested every individual to receive their gifts from Mr. Ram Murti Joshi. Mr. Shambhu Dutt Sharma also thanked the executives and board of directors for their co-operation and volunteering in order to make the event a success.





