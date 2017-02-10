New Hyundai Accent Makes Global Debut in Toronto

First worldwide premiere for Canadian International AutoShow

TORONTO, Ont. (February 9, 2017) — The Canadian International AutoShow will feature its first-ever global vehicle premiere on February 16th when Hyundai pulls back the cover on its all new 2018 Accent.

The unveiling of the subcompact Hyundai Accent adds to an already strong lineup of 41 cars and trucks being seen in Canada for the first time at the Media Preview Day of the Canadian International AutoShow.

“We are excited to have Hyundai use Toronto as the platform to release the newest version of the Accent to the world,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “As a global-minded city and the fourth-largest consumer market in North America, we believe we offer a great launch pad to an internationally connected audience.”

Ahead of the show, Hyundai Auto Canada released teaser images and video of its feature vehicle, suggesting a fresh, confident interpretation of the brand’s signature design language. The new car features the cascading grille, a visual signature that is integral to Hyundai Motor’s identity. It also hints at a slim and modern rear bumper, a sweeping roofline, and a sharp character line running the length of the car where it meets slim and sporty rear combination lamps.

The teaser video can be viewed at: www.YouTube.com/HyundaiCanada.

Further details about the all-new vehicle will be revealed during the Hyundai press conference scheduled for 9:35 am (ET) on February 16, in the North building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The company will also broadcast the debut live on its Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/HyundaiCanada .



