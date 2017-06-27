New MiWay Route and Service Improvements Beginning July 3

MiWay will be rolling out several route and service improvements on July 3 as part of the MiWay 5 Service Plan (2016-2020). The improvements include an extended route across the city to the Mississauga Airport Corporate Centre.

Route 39 – Britannia will extend east to provide a direct connection from Meadowvale Town Centre to the Skymark Hub in the Mississauga Airport Corporate Centre, near the future Renforth transitway station.

Other service improvements include:

Route Service Improvement 7 Airport Revised route: Creekbank Road to Matheson Boulevard, due to construction on Eglinton Avenue East Creekbank Road to Matheson Boulevard, due to construction on Eglinton Avenue East 13 Glen Erin Extended service: Sunday morning service to begin earlier. 23 Lakeshore Extended service: More frequent Sunday service and extended hours. 34 Credit Valley Extended service: New late evening westbound trip departing from the City Centre Transit Terminal. 35 Eglinton

35A Eglinton-Tenth Line Revised route 35 and Revised route 35A: Travel along the Mississauga Transitway servicing Tahoe, Etobicoke Creek, Spectrum and Orbitor stations, due to construction on Eglinton Avenue East. ravel along the Mississauga Transitway servicing Tahoe, Etobicoke Creek, Spectrum and Orbitor stations, due to construction on Eglinton Avenue East. 38A Creditview-Argentia Extended service: More frequent weekend service between Creditview Road and Argentia Road. 42 Derry Extended service: Early morning weekday trips added from Westwood Mall. 43 Matheson-Argentia Revised route: Travel along Terry Fox Way to improve service. Travel along Terry Fox Way to improve service. 59 Airport Infield Cancelled: Route cancelled due to low ridership. 87 Meadowvale-Skymark Revised route: Travel along the Mississauga Transitway servicing Tahoe, Etobicoke Creek, Spectrum and Orbitor stations, due to construction on Eglinton Avenue East. Travel along the Mississauga Transitway servicing Tahoe, Etobicoke Creek, Spectrum and Orbitor stations, due to construction on Eglinton Avenue East.

This is the second year of the five-year MiWay5 Service Plan that will shift buses to a grid network and expand Mississauga Transitway service. For a complete list of service improvements, visit miway.ca/miway5.

Travelling around Mississauga on Canada Day? MiWay will have additional trips from the City Centre Transit Terminal on routes 3, 7, 10, 19, 23, 26, 34 and 61 following the fireworks at Mississauga Celebration Square.

Visit MiWay’s Trip Planner to plan your route and get real time trip updates or call 905-615-INFO (4636).

