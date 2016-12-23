NEW MIWAY SERVICE BEGINS AT WINSTON CHURCHILL STATION ON JANUARY 2 

On January 2, 2017 MiExpress Route 109 – Meadowvale Express will stop at Winston Churchill and travel on the dedicated transitway all the way to

On January 8, 2017, MiWay Route 109 will begin new Sunday service from 7:30am to 11 pm Spectrum, Orbitor and the Renforth Gateway (the final

station in the east) will open in 2017.

This will complete the 18 kilometer, dedicated bus corridor, making travel connections to Toronto Pearson International Airport and the Bloor-Danforth Subway line easier via Highway 427.