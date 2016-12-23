NEW MIWAY SERVICE BEGINS AT WINSTON CHURCHILL STATION ON JANUARY 2
ONTARIO – Service on the Mississauga Transitway is expanding in January when MiWay begins service at the Winston Churchill station on January 2, 2017. Winston Churchill is the eighth station to open along the dedicated east-west transit corridor that, when complete in 2017, will run from Winston Churchill in the west to Renforth station in the east. Currently Erin Mills, Central Parkway, Cawthra, Tomken, Dixie, Tahoe and Etobicoke Creek stations are open.
New Service to Winston Churchill station:
- Winston Churchill station opens on December 31, 2016 with GO bus service on routes 25 and 29
- On January 2, 2017 MiExpress Route 109 – Meadowvale Express will stop at Winston Churchill and travel on the dedicated transitway all the way to Etobicoke Creek station in the east
- On January 2, 2017, MiLocal Route 48 will serve Erin Mills station
- On January 8, 2017, MiWay Route 109 will begin new Sunday service from 7:30am to 11 pm Spectrum, Orbitor and the Renforth Gateway (the final station in the east) will open in 2017. This will complete the 18 kilometer, dedicated bus corridor, making travel connections to Toronto Pearson International Airport and the Bloor-Danforth Subway line easier via Highway 427.
