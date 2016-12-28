NEW POLICING RULES GO INTO EFFECT JANUARY 1
ONTARIO – As of January 1, 2017, a new regulation comes into effect
that will prohibit police from requesting identifying information arbitrarily,
or based on a person’s race or presence in a high-crime
neighbourhood during certain police-public interactions. The regulation
reflects feedback from public consultations on how to improve
transparency, oversight and public confidence, and establishes new
training, record-keeping, and reporting requirements to strengthen
accountability.
The regulation also sets out new rules that police must follow when
requesting identifying information, and outlines in what situations these
new rules apply. The new rules apply if an officer asks the person for
identifying information or to see an identifying document while:
” Looking into suspicious activities
” Gathering intelligence
” Investigating possible criminal activity
The new rules do not apply if police ask for identifying information or
to see an identifying document while:
” Doing a traffic stop
” Arresting or detaining someone
” Executing a warrant
” Investigating a specific crime
Ontario is the first jurisdiction in Canada to set out clear and consistent
rules for voluntary police-public interactions where police are
seeking to collect identifying information. These rules will ensure
these interactions are conducted without bias or discrimination, and
done in a manner that promotes public confidence and keeps Ontario
communities safe. Supporting safe, healthy communities is par t of
the government’s plan to create a fair and inclusive society and help
people in their everyday lives.
“These new rules protect the rights of people who are not under investigation
while also laying the foundation for more positive, trusting
and respectful relationships between police and the public – relationships
that can help police continue to solve and prevent crimes and
keep our communities safe.” – Kevin Flynn, Minister of Community
Safety and Correctional Services
“It is absolutely essential that everyone in this province be treated
with dignity and respect regardless of their race or religion. Working
through the Anti-Racism Directorate, I am committed to finding ways
to break down systemic barriers. I look forward to continuing to work
with Minister Flynn and the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional
Services to address and eliminate systemic racism in the
justice sector, and build a more inclusive society.” – Michael Coteau,
Minister Responsible for Anti-Racism and Minister of Children and
Youth Services.