NEW POLICING RULES GO INTO EFFECT JANUARY 1 

ONTARIO – As of January 1, 2017, a new regulation comes into effect

that will prohibit police from requesting identifying information arbitrarily,

or based on a person’s race or presence in a high-crime

neighbourhood during certain police-public interactions. The regulation

reflects feedback from public consultations on how to improve

transparency, oversight and public confidence, and establishes new

training, record-keeping, and reporting requirements to strengthen

accountability.

The regulation also sets out new rules that police must follow when

requesting identifying information, and outlines in what situations these

new rules apply. The new rules apply if an officer asks the person for

identifying information or to see an identifying document while:

” Looking into suspicious activities

” Gathering intelligence

” Investigating possible criminal activity

The new rules do not apply if police ask for identifying information or

to see an identifying document while:

” Doing a traffic stop

” Arresting or detaining someone

” Executing a warrant

” Investigating a specific crime

Ontario is the first jurisdiction in Canada to set out clear and consistent

rules for voluntary police-public interactions where police are

seeking to collect identifying information. These rules will ensure

these interactions are conducted without bias or discrimination, and

done in a manner that promotes public confidence and keeps Ontario

communities safe. Supporting safe, healthy communities is par t of

the government’s plan to create a fair and inclusive society and help

people in their everyday lives.

“These new rules protect the rights of people who are not under investigation

while also laying the foundation for more positive, trusting

and respectful relationships between police and the public – relationships

that can help police continue to solve and prevent crimes and

keep our communities safe.” – Kevin Flynn, Minister of Community

Safety and Correctional Services

“It is absolutely essential that everyone in this province be treated

with dignity and respect regardless of their race or religion. Working

through the Anti-Racism Directorate, I am committed to finding ways

to break down systemic barriers. I look forward to continuing to work

with Minister Flynn and the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional

Services to address and eliminate systemic racism in the

justice sector, and build a more inclusive society.” – Michael Coteau,

Minister Responsible for Anti-Racism and Minister of Children and

Youth Services.





