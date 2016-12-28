NEW RULE TO LOWER HOUSEHOLD COSTS AND INCREASE CONSUMER PROTECTION

Courtesy: www.ontario.ca

ONTARIO – Starting January 1, 2017 legislation and regulation changes come into effect that will help lower the cost of living, strengthen protections for consumers, and make Ontario a more inclusive place to live, work and raise a family.

To help address rising costs, Ontario is:

* Doubling the maximum refund of the Land Transfer Tax for eligible first-time home buyers to $4,000, meaning that qualifying purchasers will pay no Land Transfer Tax on the first $368,000 of the cost of their first home

* Reducing electricity bills by an amount equal to the eight per cent portion of the HST for five million families, farms and small businesses and providing additional relief to reduce eligible rural electricity ratepayers’ bills by about 20 per cent

* No longer treating child support payments as income for those receiving social assistance, leaving families with more income.

To better protect consumers, Ontario is:

* Requiring restaurant chains and other food services providers with 20 or more locations in Ontario to include caloric content on menus, giving people the ability to make informed and healthier food choices

* Increasing protections for consumers who use towing and vehicle storage services by requiring towing and storage providers to disclose rates, notify drivers of where their vehicle is stored, and provide an itemized invoice

* Requiring travel agents and wholesalers to display the total price for travel services in all advertising, increasing transparency for consumers.



Related posts: