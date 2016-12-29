NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORKS: GTA
- . In Toronto, join the official kickoff to Canada’s 150th birthday and welcome 2017 at the same time at Nathan Philips Square. Fireworks at midnight.
- . At Celebration Square in Mississauga, the fireworks also get going at midnight though the party starts at 8 p.m.
- . In Brampton, there’s fireworks at both 9 p.m. and midnight at the Garden Square celebration at Main and Queen streets.
- . In downtown Markham, it’s fireworks at midnight for that city’s 2017 new year celebrations — Birchmount Road, east of Warden Avenue.
- . The First Night in Newmarket daylong celebrations are capped off by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. at the Magna Centre.
- . New Year’s Eve at the East Gwillimbury Sports Complex will also feature a 9 p.m. fireworks display.
- . First Night celebrations in Richmond Hill at the Richmond Green Sports Centre will have a 9 p.m. fireworks display.
- . Stouffville’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will have a 7:45 p.m. fireworks display at the Memorial Park Pavilion.
