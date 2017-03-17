Ninja Turtles Braving the Winter Storms to Help the Beast Take on the Komets in their GTA Debut this Sunday 

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – Brampton Beast Head Coach Colin Chaulk has done it again. After the hiring of the team’s new movement coach earlier in March, Chaulk has now brought in some new consultants for the team’s game this upcoming Sunday at the Powerade Centre against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Reaching out to legendary mentor and coach Master Splinter in New York City, the Beast’s head coach acquired the services of Raphael and Michelangelo to impart some wisdom on his players.

This Sunday at 2pm the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Raphael and Michelangelo, will be braving the cold weather here up north to make their GTA debut to help the Beast defeat the Komets with the help of their trademarked turtle power.

The Beast are currently second in the ECHL’s North Division. A big reason for their impressive record has been the team’s success at home. In the Powerade Centre, Brampton have won eight of their last nine games.

Chaulk’s reasoning for the unorthodox hire was surprisingly logical.

“It’s getting to the end of the season and although we’ve been winning games recently, the team is going to need to step up their game even more as the season winds down heading into the playoffs,” said Chaulk. “Raphael is one of the most physically gifted martial artists in the world, our players can learn a lot from him about how to maintain their composure while playing hard with controlled aggression. That’s going to drive our opponents crazy.”

As serious as professional hockey is, the second-year coach also knows that the guys in the locker room need to relax sometimes, which is why he wanted to bring in Michelangelo.

“Michelangelo is a prankster, like a lot of our guys, but when everything’s on the line and push comes to shove he’s all business, he was a good presence to have around here.”

“He might’ve been an even bigger influence on our mascot Boomer who loves pranks as much as he does.”

This isn’t the turtles first time working along with professional hockey players. The turtles were a big help to former professional hockey player Casey Jones as he made his transition from hockey into his own personal brand of law enforcement.

The players certainly liked having a few of their childhood off-ice heroes around the room.

“I’d watch the Ninja Turtles all the time as a kid,” said David Vallorani, one of the ECHL’s 2016-17 leading scorers. “They were awesome then and they’re awesome now!”

After working alongside the team and Boomer, Raphael and Michelangelo were scheduled to head back to the Big Apple but, instead, decided to hangout with us this Sunday! You can meet both turtles, Raphael and Michelangelo, as you witness the Beast duel the Fort Wayne Komets starting at 2PM. Everyone with a ticket will not only have the chance to meet a turtle, but they will also recieve a Ninja Turtle mask and a coupon for a FREE slice of pizza courtesy of Pizza Pizza!