November proclaimed as Hindu Heritage Month in Brampton

The City of Brampton has proclaimed the month of November as Hindu Heritage Month recognizing the important contributions that Hindu Canadians have helped building Brampton into the multicultural success story that it is and making the City the best place to live, work and raise families.

City Councillors Jeff Bowman and Doug Whillans made this announcement at a brief ceremony held at the Council Chamber on July 19th. The ceremony was attended by prominent members of the community including Abhay Dev Shastri, Manan Gupta, Rakesh Joshi, Minkle Mittal, Dave Kapil, Madhusudan Lama, Shambhu Dutt Sharma, Deepak Punj, Bhim Sain Kalia, Ajay Fotedar, Nik Mengi, Sanjiv Malik, Subash Sharma, Rakesh Tiwari, Avnish Aggarwal, Jeff Lal, Amit Bhatt, Virender Rathee and others. The proclamation signed by Mayor Linda Jeffrey and supported by the entire Council was well received by the community which aims to celebrate the occasion to promote multiculturalism, inclusiveness and diversity in the society.

Ontario is home to a large and vibrant Hindu community, and since the first Hindu immigrants arrived in Canada at the early 20th century, Hindu Canadians have made significant contributions across all fields: science, education, medicine, law, politics, media, business, culture and sports.

The Province of Ontario has already proclaimed the month of November as Hindu Heritage Month recognizing the important contributions that Hindu Canadians have made to Ontario society.

The flag raising ceremony to launch the month long activities will be held at noon on November 2nd at the Brampton City Hall. A series of informative events will be planned in collaboration with Canadian Hindu Association and other community groups to remember, celebrate and educate future generations about Hindu Canadians and the rich cultural heritage.



Related posts: