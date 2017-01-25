NRIs: We are not outsiders and have constitutional right to campaign in Punjab

BRAMPTON – Canada-based AAP volunteers have said they are not outsiders. They own land and families in Punjab. They stated this during a press conference. The press conference saw Joban Randhawa, Surinder Mavi and Jaskirat Mann who were founders of ‘Chalo Punjab’ in Canada along with a large number of NRIs who condemned Capt Amarinder adding they have every right to campaign for AAP.Joban Randhwa, youth convener of AAP in Toronto said over 35,000 NRIs will campaign in Punjab. He said Capt Amarinder Singh was frustrated after NRIs refused to support Congress. He visited USA and Canada to get support from the NRIs but he could not even enter Toronto and Vancouver. He said the NRIs were good as long as they funded Congress and Akali Dal but pronounced them terrorists if now they are supporting AAP. Surinder Mavi, AAP’s convener in Canada said Capt Amarinder Singh was scared of NRIs and that was why he made the complaint to Election Commission. He said AAP will break the record of Delhi and win over 100 seats. Meanwhile, Jaskirat Mann said that a revolution was coming in Punjab against the corrupt. She also demanded an apology from Capt Amarinder Singh for his uncalled for comments.



