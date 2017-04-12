Ontario Gurdwaras Committee and Ontario Sikhs & Gurdwaras Council welcome M-46

This joint press release comes to you from the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee (OGC) and the Ontario

Sikhs & Gurdwaras Council (OSGC) on behalf of Ontario’s Sikh community.

We are delighted to hear that motion 46 put forward by Liberal MPP Harinder Malhi passed today. We

also acknowledge the great work done by NDP MPP Jagmeet Singh on this issue as well.

We thank all Members of Provincial Parliament and their leaders who supported this historic motion.

We are proud to live in a province that shows such bold leadership on human rights and the pursuit of

justice.

We look forward to celebrating with Members of Provincial Parliament who supported this motion at

this year's annual Khalsa Day Parades.







