Ontario Improving Roads, Bridges and Water Systems across the Province

Investment to Boost Economic Growth, Create Jobs in Rural Communities

Ontario is helping connect communities, create jobs and boost economic growth by increasing support for communities to improve roads, bridges, water systems and other local infrastructure.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Jeff Leal, made the announcement today in the Town of Picton. The province is investing in critical upgrades to the Picton Water Treatment Plant, including the rehabilitation of filters and improvements to the chlorine system that will improve water quality and safety, while protecting the environment.

Picton is one of 55 communities that will receive support from the province through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to build and upgrade local infrastructure.

Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province’s history. To learn more about what’s happening in your community, go to: Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Investing in municipal infrastructure is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.

QUOTES

” Our government is committed to improving roads, bridges and water infrastructure in rural Ontario. This important investment in the Picton Water Treatment Plant will not only help improve water quality and safety for the community, but will boost economic growth and create jobs in eastern Ontario.”

- Jeff Leal

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

” The upgrades to roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure made possible by the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund continue to lead to positive changes in our communities. We are proud to enable innovative projects that help spur local economic activity, create job opportunities for Ontarians and raise quality of life across the province.”

- Bob Chiarelli

Minister of Infrastructure

QUICK FACTS

Ontario is investing up to $60 million through the OCIF for these 55 communities.

Prince Edward County will receive up to $737,948 to support improvements to the Picton Water Treatment Plant.

Ontario is tripling its investments through OCIF from $100 million in 2016 to $300 million per year in 2019.

This commitment includes increasing the formula-based funding to $200 million and increasing the application-based component to $100 million by 2019.

OCIF supports projects in municipalities with a population of less than 100,000 as of the 2011 census, as well as municipalities that are located in northern or rural Ontario.

