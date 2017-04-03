Ontario Introduces Anti-Racism Legislation 

Advancing the Province’s 3-Year Anti-Racism Strategic Plan Today, Michael Coteau, Minister Responsible for Anti-Racism, introduced new legislation that would, if passed, embed Ontario’s Anti-Racism Directorate in law, creating a framework for continued work to promote equity for racialized groups across the province. During public consultations held last year, the province’s Anti-Racism Directorate heard from community members that legislation was needed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the government’s anti-racism efforts. This proposed Anti-Racism Act responds to that request and would allow government and public sector organizations to identify and combat systemic racism in policies, programs and services and effectively work toward advancing racial equity for all. If passed, the proposed Anti-Racism Act would: Establish the Anti-Racism Directorate in legislation to ensure its long-term sustainability

Ensure the sustainability and accountability of the government’s anti-racism work by developing and maintaining a multi-year anti-racism strategy. The strategy’s initiatives, targets and indicators would be reported upon annually to measure the strategy’s effectiveness

Require a review of the anti-racism strategy at least every five years, in consultation with the public

Enable the government to mandate race data collection and an anti-racism impact assessment framework, to apply an anti-racism perspective to public sector policies and programs. Eliminating systemic racism is part of Ontario’s plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.