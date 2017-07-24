Ontario Supporting Upgrades and Repairs at Community Agencies in Mississauga

Ontario is investing in repairs, renovations, upgrades and fire safety at Community Living Mississauga and Christian Horizons to provide better, more secure and accessible facilities for the people who use their services.

These investments include:

§ Community Living Mississauga will receive $57,600 for replacing flooring, furnace, install new windows and renovate kitchen

§ Christian Horizons will receive $85,000 to install a new sprinkler system

This investment is part of Ontario’s Partner Facility Renewal program, which helps local agencies repair and renovate their facilities to better serve people in the community. This support is also helping agencies ensure that their buildings meet improvements to Ontario’s Fire Code, in order to keep residents safe.

Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province’s history. To learn more about what’s happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Investing in community agencies that help those most in need is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.

QUOTES

“[Community Living Mississauga and Christian Horizons provide critical services to the most vulnerable people in our community. This investment will help agencies make important safety upgrades and ensures that they are able to continue to provide people with safe, accessible places to go when they need support.”

— Dipika Damerla, MPP, Mississauga East-Cooksville

“Community and developmental service agencies play an invaluable role in providing critical services to many people across Ontario. By investing in repairs, renovations, upgrades and fire safety, we are ensuring that individuals that require services at these vital agencies have access to improved facilities and that staff who work tirelessly assisting those who require supports can focus on what they do best: helping people in our communities.”

— Dr. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Community and Social Services

“Safety measures like upgraded fire alarm systems, fire doors, and sprinkler systems reduce the impact of fire and help save lives. Buildings and facilities across the province that provide community services will benefit from enhanced fire safety measures – further protecting Ontario’s most vulnerable and giving peace of mind to their loved ones.”

— Marie-France Lalonde, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services

QUICK FACTS

§ Partner Facility Renewal minor capital funding is provided annually to help social service agencies repair, renovate or upgrade their facilities. Agencies receiving this funding include developmental services, community services and Violence Against Women agencies.

§ In 2017/18, under the Partner Facility Renewal program, Ontario is investing approximately $16 million in more than 150 community service agencies for approximately 850 projects across Ontario. Approved projects include upgrading accessible washrooms and kitchens; replacing windows and doors; replacing and repairing roofs, furnace and air conditioner replacement; expansion of program space and foundation repair.

§ The province is also investing $6.5 million in 2017-18 in fire safety in more than 90 facilities from over 30 community service agencies across the province. Approved projects include fire alarm system upgrades, installation of fire doors and separations and sprinkler system installations.

§ Ontario is the first province to make sprinklers mandatory in residential occupancy facilities servicing clients with cognitive and physical limitations and are incapable of evacuating the occupancy without assistance.

§ An amendment to the Fire Code that took effect on January 1, 2014 introduced new retrofit requirements requiring facility modifications.





