Ontario Taking Next Steps on University Expansion in Brampton and Milton

Courtesy: www.ontario.ca

Province Providing Access to Post Secondary Education Closer to Home

Ontario is taking the next steps in its expansion of post secondary education in Brampton and Milton, by helping create two new university sites and supporting new learning options for students and their families.

The province is releasing a Request for Expressions of Interest, inviting universities to develop innovative proposals for the two sites. The government expects Ontario universities to demonstrate strong partnerships with colleges, as well as local communities, business, and other institutions.

The schools will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), and these new university sites will help to develop Ontario’s highly skilled workforce by increasing experiential learning opportunities, assisting students to acquire the talent and skills they need to thrive in the knowledge economy, and encouraging partnerships in high-demand fields.

These new sites mark the second phase of Ontario’s major expansion of post secondary infrastructure. In May 2015, Ontario announced the creation of the York University – Markham Centre campus in partnership with Seneca College. Increasing access to post secondary education is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.

” Our government is investing in post secondary infrastructure by supporting the creation of two new university-led post secondary sites in the rapidly expanding communities of Brampton and Milton. In an effort to respond to a changing economy and ensure that Ontario’s have the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow, the sites will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics‎.”

– Deb Matthews

Ontario’s Deputy Premier, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, and Minister Responsible for Digital Government

Ontario will invest up to $180 million in the new post secondary sites in Brampton and Milton.

Brampton and Milton are two of the fastest growing communities in Canada, located along Ontario’s Innovation SuperCorridor, where there are dense pockets of start-ups, research institutions and world-class talent.

Population growth over the next 20 years is expected to be concentrated in areas in and around the City of Toronto, including York, Peel and Halton Regions.

Currently, the combined 18-24 year old population of Halton/Peel is almost 200,000 and is anticipated to grow by almost 20 per cent by 2035.

Ontario has invested $735 million in capital funding for colleges and universities since 2013-14.

