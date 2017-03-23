Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Friday, March 24, 2017
Osler supporters to celebrate arrival of spring at fourth annual Holi Gala 

unnamed (18)

March 22, 2017 BRAMPTON - Health care supporters will be treated to a colourful evening of delicious food, dazzling entertainment and delightful company at William Osler Health System (Osler) Foundation’s fourth annual Holi Gala – The Festival of Colours, presented by Interstate Freight Systems (IFS).

 

Taking place Friday, March 24 at the Pearson Convention Center in Brampton, this year’s Holi Gala features an incredible lineup of entertainment, including a live performance by Punjabi singing sensation, Manak-E and an array of spectacular dance entertainment from Shiamak Davar Dance Toronto.

 

The event aims to raise $325,000 for redevelopment at Osler’s three hospitals: Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital, and the new Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness.

 

Sponsors of the event include IFS (Presenting sponsor), TD Bank, BMO, CIBC, In n Out Car Wash, Nanda and Associates Lawyers, RBC and Scotiabank.

 

 

WHERE:      Pearson Convention Center

                   2638 Steeles Avenue East, Brampton

 

WHEN:        Friday, March 24, 2017

 

TIME:          6:30 p.m. Guests arrive

                   7:15 p.m. Photo op*

 

WHO:          Mayor Linda Jeffrey, City of Brampton (*part of photo op)   

             Joanne Flewwelling, Interim President & CEO, William Osler 

 Health System (*part of photo op)

 Ken Mayhew, President & CEO, William Osler Health System  Foundation (*part of photo op)

 Mr. Paul Bhullar, CEO, IFS – Presenting Sponsor (*part of photo  op)

 Dr. Gurjit Bajwa, Co-Chair, William Osler Health System (*part of  photo op)

 Dr. Vandana Ahluwalia, Co-Chair, William Osler Health System  (*part of photo op)

 Manak-E, musician, performer at Holi Gala

ABOUT WILLIAM OSLER HEALTH SYSTEM AND OSLER FOUNDATION:  William Osler Health System is a hospital system that serves 1.3 million residents of Brampton, Etobicoke, and surrounding communities within the Central West Local Health Integration Network. Osler’s emergency departments are among the busiest in Canada and its labour and delivery program is one of the largest in the province. William Osler Health System Foundation builds and fosters relationships in order to raise funds to support William Osler Health System’s capital, education and research priorities at Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital and the new Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness.

 

ABOUT OSLER FOUNDATION’S HOLI GALA – THE FESTIVAL OF COLOURS: Last year, more than 800 people attended Osler Foundation’s Holi Gala – The Festival of Colours. Part of Osler Foundation’s Signature event line-up, the gala celebrates the tradition of Holi and festivities that date back to 7th century India. The event raised more than $277,000 for redevelopment projects at William Osler Health System’s three sites: Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital and the new Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness. Details are online at www.oslerfoundation.org.

