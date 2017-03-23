Osler supporters to celebrate arrival of spring at fourth annual Holi Gala 

|
March 22, 2017 BRAMPTON - Health care supporters will be treated to a colourful evening of delicious food, dazzling entertainment and delightful company at William Osler Health System (Osler) Foundation’s fourth annual Holi Gala – The Festival of Colours, presented by Interstate Freight Systems (IFS).
Taking place Friday, March 24 at the Pearson Convention Center in Brampton, this year’s Holi Gala features an incredible lineup of entertainment, including a live performance by Punjabi singing sensation, Manak-E and an array of spectacular dance entertainment from Shiamak Davar Dance Toronto.
The event aims to raise $325,000 for redevelopment at Osler’s three hospitals: Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital, and the new Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness.
Sponsors of the event include IFS (Presenting sponsor), TD Bank, BMO, CIBC, In n Out Car Wash, Nanda and Associates Lawyers, RBC and Scotiabank.
WHERE: Pearson Convention Center
2638 Steeles Avenue East, Brampton
WHEN: Friday, March 24, 2017
TIME: 6:30 p.m. Guests arrive
7:15 p.m. Photo op*
WHO: Mayor Linda Jeffrey, City of Brampton (*part of photo op)
Joanne Flewwelling, Interim President & CEO, William Osler
Health System (*part of photo op)
Ken Mayhew, President & CEO, William Osler Health System Foundation (*part of photo op)
Mr. Paul Bhullar, CEO, IFS – Presenting Sponsor (*part of photo op)
Dr. Gurjit Bajwa, Co-Chair, William Osler Health System (*part of photo op)
Dr. Vandana Ahluwalia, Co-Chair, William Osler Health System (*part of photo op)
Manak-E, musician, performer at Holi Gala