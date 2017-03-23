Osler supporters to celebrate arrival of spring at fourth annual Holi Gala 

The event aims to raise $325,000 for redevelopment at Osler’s three hospitals: Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital, and the new Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness.

Taking place Friday, March 24 at the Pearson Convention Center in Brampton, this year’s Holi Gala features an incredible lineup of entertainment, including a live performance by Punjabi singing sensation, Manak-E and an array of spectacular dance entertainment from Shiamak Davar Dance Toronto.