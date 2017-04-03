Pacan Scores Four as Beast Clinch Playoff Berth With Big Win Over Reading

READING, PENNSYLVANIA – Brampton Beast forward David Pacan saved his biggest moment for the biggest game of the season as he scored four goals and added an assist to give him 40 goals on the season to lead the Beast to a 5-2 win over the Reading Royals, helping clinch a Kelly Cup playoff berth for the first time in the club’s ECHL history.

Willie Corrin also scored for the Beast who ended their road schedule with what could be considered the biggest victory in the history of the Beast franchise.

It was the Royals who got off to a quick start in this contest as Matt Willows cut into Brampton territory on the right wing side and sent a perfect shot over the blocker of Beast starting goaltender Andrew D’Agostini to open the scoring just 1:06 into the game.

Reading outshot Brampton 9-8 in the opening period but the Beast were able to put one by Royals starter Mark Dekanich late in the frame to tie the game heading into the first intermission. David Vallorani put a puck on goal and Pacan was in the right place at the right time to slide home the rebound.

Pacan continued his hot play into the second period and gave the Beast their first lead of the game early in the frame. Connor Crisp put a puck on goal and Pacan was once again in a perfect place to knock in a rebound, putting the Beast ahead 2-1.

The back-and forth play continued as Steven Swavely scored at 7:39 to tie the game at 2-2.

The game remained tied heading into the third period. The Beast came out hungrier than ever to start the final period. Beast captain Brandon Marino threw a puck on goal and Pacan completed the hat trick by redirecting the puck behind Dekanich, giving the Beast the lead once again, this time by a score of 3-2 just 2:03 into the third.

The Beast, with a playoff berth waiting in the balance, turned in one of their best periods of the season and kept their foot on the gas. Willie Corrin showed great patience with the puck as he positioned himself into the slot before ripping a perfect shot into the open goal, giving the Beast a two-goal lead at 8:19.

Pacan finished his big game with an empty netter at 17:18, giving him four on the night and 40 on the season, capping off one of the biggest nights in team history.

D’Agostini was sensational down the stretch and finished the game with 31 saves.

Notes: The Beast finished the game 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and did not have a power play opportunity. Molson Three Stars: 3) Willows (REA) 2) Marino (BRM) 1) Pacan (BRM). The Beast will now finish out the season with three more games at the Powerade Centre, starting with the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday.



Related posts: