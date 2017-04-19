‘PAKISTANIS THEMSELVES GIVE A BAD NAME TO PAKISTAN AND ISLAM,’ SAYS MALALA YOUSAFZAI

Malala Yousafzai giving her speech at UN headquarters in NY on July 12, 2013 Courtesy: God’s World, USA

NEW DELHI: Referring to the recent mob-lynching of a university student for ‘blasphemy’, Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, in a strongly-worded video message, said no one but Pakistan is to blame for the poor image it has in the world. ”We talk about Islamophobia and how people give a bad name to our country and our religion. No one is giving a bad name to our country or our religion. We are doing that all by ourselves. We are enough for that,” Yousafzai said in the video message.

On Thursday, Mashaal Khan, a 23-year-old journalism student in Pakistan wasmurdered by a screaming lynch mob on his university premises. The mob said Mashaal posted ‘blasphemous’ content on his Facebook account. Not only did the lynch mob beat to a pulp and then shoot dead Mashaal, it then continued to pound the boy’s lifeless body with sticks – all of this in the clear light of day. Yousafzai said that she spoke to the murdered student’s father and said his message was that peace and tolerance should prevail despite the horrific incident. “This incident was not just about the death of Mashaal. It was also the death knell of the message of Islam. We

have forgotten our religion…we have forgotten our values and decency,” the young Nobel Laureate said, not mincing any words. Yousafzai said Pakistanis need to study their religion carefully because it preaches tolerance and peace. “It is the right of every Pakistani to live safely and peacefully. If we keep wantonly murdering people… no one is safe,” she said. Yousafzai concluded by urging

Pakistani lawmakers and all political parties to not allow such incidents to happen and to bring justice to Mashaal’s surviving family.



