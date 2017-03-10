Peel Council Supports Grant for Displaced Hickory Drive Residents: Mayor Crombie

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, I want to express my deepest appreciation to my Peel Council colleagues for agreeing to support Councillor Chris Fonseca’s motion to give a property tax grant to residents displaced by the 2016 Hickory Drive explosion.

“Today’s unanimous decision by Peel Council follows Mississauga Council’s decision to provide a grant to residents of Hickory Drive equivalent to the property taxes they have paid while displaced from their homes as a result of the June 2016 explosion.

“Peel Council did what was right. I am proud of my Council colleagues for their compassion during what has truly been an extraordinary situation Mississauga.

“I wish to reiterate my call to the provincial government to take urgent action so that the burden does not continue to fall on the local government. This includes waiving the provincial portion of the property tax collected.

“We will continue to work with impacted property owners, their insurance companies, utilities and partner agencies to help the community on the road to recovery. I want to acknowledge all those who continue to work to support those displaced families, and especially Councillor Fonseca, in need of ongoing care and support.”

A copy of the motion can be found on page 108: http://www.peelregion.ca/ council/agendas/2017/2017-03- 09-rc-agenda.pdf

Below is a list of some of what the City of Mississauga has undertaken to support displaced residents:

· According to tax adjustment statements, the city has provided a total of $23,279 in relief for 26 homes, ranging from $246 to $1,728. Council has also waived the 1.25 per cent late payment charges for displaced residents and the $15 tax appeal application fee.

· Emergency accommodations were made available anyone impacted by the June 28 incident in Mississauga.

· Mississauga Board of Trade extended the use of its board room and meeting room facilities to those businesses impacted by the explosion.

· The process of obtaining building permits was expedited for Hickory Drive residents. 29 addresses still have building code orders that prohibit occupancy. The degree of work varies from smaller scale repairs to full rebuilds.

· United Way established a fund to assist impacted residents. 3-1-1 and MFES set up a mobile unit on site for at least a week after the explosion to assist residents with any questions. Residents were exempt from late penalties and interest from 2016 tax deadline.

· Community Information Centre was immediately set up at the Burnhampthorpe Community Centre. Services onsite included: Region of Peel Social Services, Red Cross, Salvation Army and Insurance Bureau of Canada.

· Region of Peel offered emergency accommodation, Peel Crisis support mobile team was on site and available for support.

· Council waived late payment charges for displaced residents during their displacement period. Council also waived the tax appeal application fee.

· Our tax staff communicates with residents on an ongoing basis about their property taxes and available tax relief.

· Information has been provided on the appeal process. Staff have assisted residents in completing applications.

· Applications have been expedited through MPAC with nearly all tax appeals for the 2016 tax year already having been processed through Council.

· Staff is working with those residents that continue to be displaced to ensure tax appeal applications are submitted for the 2017 tax year.

· Staff continues to be in regular communication with the Hickory residents regard their property taxes.





