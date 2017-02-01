Peel Crime Stoppers hold a successful gala

BRAMPTON – In celebration of International Crime Stoppers Month (January),

Peel Crime Stoppers hosted a Mystery Gala recently at the Pearson

Convention Centre. The night was about ‘building bridges’ and embracing

the social responsibility for children, for families and our neighbours to

make our streets safer. The key objective was to raise further awareness

of the program and to celebrate the support and dedication of our community

supporters and invaluable volunteers, along side our policing partners

- Peel Regional Police.

Rinku Deswal of Crime Stoppers said: “With my active participation with

Peel Crime Stoppers and now in my current role as Chair, I have come to

realize its great value and necessity in order to make our schools, streets

and citizens safer. The stats speak for themselves. In 2016 alone, Peel

Crime Stoppers received over 2000 tips, which resulted in 94 arrests,

243 charges, close to two million dollars worth of drugs seized and over a

million dollars of stolen property recovered.”

Crime Stoppers is an important option, especially for newcomers who may

not have developed the trust in our law enforcement yet, as a result of negative

experiences they may have been exposed to in their home countries, and quite

frankly for common citizens who have grown up here, who have the mindset that

they do not want to get involved with the police or the court system out of fear of the

unknown, but have information and wish they could do something. Crime Stoppers

provides an alternate option – to report anonymously.

The organisation’s long standing Crusaders (supporters of the program) are

Peel Regional Police, Economical Insurance and Autotech Emporium, who

have supported Peel Crime Stoppers in their mandate to educate the community

on the importance of the program. The Master of Ceremonies for the

evening was Herbie Kuhn, The Voice of the Raptors. David Maylor, senior

Crown Attorney from the Region of Peel served as the keynote speaker.

Personal attendance by various police officials, most notably Peel Police Chief

Jennifer Evans. There was also a live auction to be ‘Chief for the Day’ where we

raised significant funds to benefit the program. The many officers and police

services with whom Peel Crime Stoppers works to implement its program are

invaluable to the program’s existence and its continued success.

Crime Stoppers came into being in 1986 working alongside Toronto Crime

Stoppers. On July 02, 1999 Peel Crime Stoppers became its own separate

entity. This move enabled Peel to separate from Toronto Crime Stoppers

and other Regional Crime Stoppers Programs and move towards better

serving the requirements of a vibrant and growing community and Police

service in the region of Peel



